Candace Cameron Bure Gets Shaded by Hallmark Stars Over Her 'Traditional Marriage' Comments: 'Things Have to Evolve'

When Bure originally made her comments, fans accused her of being homophobic, prompting her to speak out and insist that wasn't the case.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," the mom-of-three stated. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever."