Candace Cameron Bure Gets Shaded by Hallmark Stars Over Her 'Traditional Marriage' Comments: 'Things Have to Evolve'

Dec. 20 2023, Updated 1:27 p.m. ET

There's no love lost between Candace Cameron Bure and the stars of Hallmark.

Last year, the actress ditched the network and moved to Great American Family, and in the process, she ruffled feathers by noting GAF will keep "traditional marriage at the core" of their programming.

Candace Cameron Bure left the Hallmark Channel last year.

Fortunately, Hallmark actors feel the Fuller House alum doesn't represent their brand's values anyway.

"All I know is, for us, it’s very simple why we’re here. We know what we’re doing," Tyler Hynes stated in a new joint interview with Three Wise Men and a Baby costars Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell. "I don’t want to speak for you guys, but I certainly know why I’m here."

"That was the intention from the beginning," Walker added. "We want to see the same things you’re talking about — diversity of storytelling. Because things have to evolve."

The Hallmark costars are proud to bring diverse stories to the screen.

When Bure originally made her comments, fans accused her of being homophobic, prompting her to speak out and insist that wasn't the case.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," the mom-of-three stated. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever."

Bure denied being against the LGBTQ+ community.

"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do," the TV star continued. "If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us."

The actress currently works with Great American Family.

"To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you," concluded Bure. "To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you."

Vulture spoke to Walker and Hynes.

