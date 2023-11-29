Adam Brody Was 'Not Shy' About His Unhappiness on Set of 'The O.C.,' Costar Ben McKenzie Says: 'It Was a Challenge'

Brody admitted he got "bored" of the show by Season 3, but he was still professional on set.

"I was polite to everyone. I liked the directors, and the crew and I got on really well and I didn't keep people waiting. I would never scream or yell at anyone, or say anything f-------- mean. But I think I very much let my distaste for the later episodes be known. I didn't mask that at all, and I'm sure I openly mocked it a bit. So I'm not proud of that," he stated.

"I started to be creatively less interested. I blame myself for a lack of professionalism, and a disrespect to the work. In terms of engagement as a whole, I'll just say that they're different shows, Season 1 and [the later seasons]," Brody continued. "Had the quality been the quality of Season 1, I'm sure I would have been a lot more engaged ... I think the quality of it and my engagement went hand in hand."