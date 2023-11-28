Rachel Bilson Reveals the Olsen Twins 'Rescued' Her From 'Mass Mob' of Adam Brody Fans: 'I Was So Nervous'
Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody were one of the "it" couples back in the day, especially when The O.C. aired from 2003 to 2007.
Bilson, 42, even recalled one pivotal moment in their relationship when she was "swarmed by a mass mob" of fans who wanted to meet her then-boyfriend after they taped an episode of TRL. Fortunately, some other A-listers helped her out.
“The Olsen twins rescued me and threw me in their car,” Bilson recalled in Alan Sepinwall’s new book, Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History, which was coauthored with The O.C. creator Josh Schwartz and executive producer Stephanie Savage. “I left Brody behind because I was so nervous and didn’t know what to do. And they were like, ‘Don’t you need to get your boyfriend?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, we’ve got to go get him.’ He was being mobbed.”
For his part, the handsome hunk, 43, who is now married to Leighton Meester, said he didn't remember having "many Beatles moments" amid his rise to fame, but Bilson corrected him about the situation.
“I don’t want to say he’s lying because he may not remember,” she said. “He stands corrected.”
Elsewhere in the book, Bilson, who knew Brody before the show began, thought her costar was "cute and funny" but also "kind of a d---."
Meanwhile, Brody, who played Seth Cohen, got "bored" of the show by Season 3, however, he was still "polite to everyone" on set.
“[It was] a challenge, and frustrating," Brody's costar Ben McKenzie said.
Autumn Reeser, who played Taylor Townsend, said she was “disappointed” by Brody’s behavior was hoping she could form a friendship with him, as she believed he was a "fantastic" actor.
Though Seth Cohen and Summer Roberts, played by Bilson, got married in the series finale, the two didn't make it in real life and later split.
“When you’re that age, you think you’re going to be with that person forever. And I remember feeling like, I don’t want to wear something that I would ever wear for my own wedding. That feels weird," she said of not wanting to like Summer's wedding dress on purpose.