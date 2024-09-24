Adam Brody Recalls 'Terrifying' Encounter With 'The O.C.' Fan: 'I Thought Some Guy Was Going to Kill Me'

Adam Brody , 44, shared how fame took a "terrifying" turn when one O.C. superfan got a little too close for comfort.

During an interview with ET at the screening of his new movie, Nobody Wants This, in New York City, Brody recalled a time when he was at a bar and noticed a man staring at him intensely.

Adam Brody rose to fame after appearing on 'The O.C.'

"I thought some guy was gonna kill me," Brody said, describing the man as looking "crazy."

However, what seemed like a dangerous situation quickly turned into something less sinister, as the man was just excited to meet the actor.