Adam Brody Recalls 'Terrifying' Encounter With 'The O.C.' Fan: 'I Thought Some Guy Was Going to Kill Me'

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

Adam Brody, 44, shared how fame took a "terrifying" turn when one O.C. superfan got a little too close for comfort.

Adam Brody shared details about a crazy fan encounter.

During an interview with ET at the screening of his new movie, Nobody Wants This, in New York City, Brody recalled a time when he was at a bar and noticed a man staring at him intensely.

Adam Brody rose to fame after appearing on 'The O.C.'

"I thought some guy was gonna kill me," Brody said, describing the man as looking "crazy."

However, what seemed like a dangerous situation quickly turned into something less sinister, as the man was just excited to meet the actor.

Despite the unsettling instance, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor realized he had misread the situation.

"He didn't kill you," the reporter jokingly said, to which Brody quipped, "He didn't! I'm here!"

Adam Brody played Seth Cohen on the teen drama.

Brody has been promoting his new rom-com, where he plays the role of Noah, an unconventional rabbi who falls in love with Joanne, an agnostic woman portrayed by Kristen Bell, 44.

Adam Brody

While chatting on an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, the hosts immediately asked Brody if there was chemistry with his leading lady after they saw the trailer.

"Yeah. Yeah! I mean, that’s Kristen there for you. I mean, you know, she’s a lovely person. She's a phenomenal actor but also a really lovely person," he said.

Adam Brody gushed about working with Kristen Bell.

While there is rapport between them, the rom-com's main stars admitted they haven't tuned into each other's teen programs, which launched their careers.

“I wasn’t into watching a bunch of high school shows. I was going to the Sunset 5 [movie theater],” the Fleishman Is in Trouble star explained when he and Bell did an interview on Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert."

“I was really close with Rachel [Bilson], I still am,” the mom-of-two said of the actress who portrayed Summer Roberts in the teen drama, which was on from 2003 to 2007.

For her part, Bell starred in Veronica Mars, portraying a young private investigator who explores the lives of the wealthy and famous in the fictional coastal town of Neptune.

