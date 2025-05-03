Adam Levine's Star Power Sends 'The Voice' Ratings Soaring: 'He Could Ask for the Moon'

The Voice once again edged out American Idol in the ratings war, and insiders raised a toast to their star panelist Adam Levine. With his return, Levine firmly cemented his position at the top of the food chain and, according to sources, he could name his price.

"Adam is now in a position where he could ask for the moon and get it from the network," an insider told Life & Style.

"The numbers don't lie, viewers are tuning in to see him and that is no doubt going to mean more money in his pocket," they added.