Adam Levine's Star Power Sends 'The Voice' Ratings Soaring: 'He Could Ask for the Moon'
The Voice once again edged out American Idol in the ratings war, and insiders raised a toast to their star panelist Adam Levine. With his return, Levine firmly cemented his position at the top of the food chain and, according to sources, he could name his price.
"Adam is now in a position where he could ask for the moon and get it from the network," an insider told Life & Style.
"The numbers don't lie, viewers are tuning in to see him and that is no doubt going to mean more money in his pocket," they added.
Meanwhile, Idol's efforts to recapture glory by inviting previous winner Carrie Underwood back into the fold for its 22nd season have spectacularly fallen flat. Despite Underwood teaming up with industry giants like Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the magic simply pales in comparison to Levine's powerhouse presence alongside co-hosts John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé at The Voice.
The ratings speak volumes: The Voice attracted a whopping 5,237,000 viewers for its March 17 episode, while American Idol limped in with just 4,510,000 on March 16. Even in a rare victory — when it showcased its shiny new judging panel post-Oscars — Idol only managed to pull 5,905,000 viewers, just barely outranking The Voice's close 5,646,000.
With a clear dominance established, NBC bigwigs sang Levine's praises, attributing the victory to his exceptional charisma and talent. And with such accolades comes the promise of a major payday.
"His salary is being kept very hush hush, but a lot of people are saying they're paying him the most on the show. They likely had to in order to lure him back," the insider revealed. "Now, with these ratings and this proof of his value, it's likely he'll get even more for future seasons, assuming he sticks around."
After stepping back from the show in 2019 to soak up precious moments with his growing family, Levine — who wed Behati Prinsloo in 2014— enjoyed quality time with their two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, born in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The couple also welcomed a son in 2023, further fueling his desire for family time.
Now that Levine is back in the saddle at The Voice, the mood has felt different. "Everyone is buzzing about how great he's been for the show and how happy they are to have him back," the source spilled.
There's little animosity in the air despite Levine's rock star status. "They've been lavishing him with praise, but so far it doesn't seem to be causing any issues among the cast. They're all just so happy that the show is killing it and in the top spot," the insider said.