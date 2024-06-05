'The OG Is Back!': Adam Levine Announces His Return to 'The Voice' 5 Years After Exit
Adam Levine is back!
The Maroon 5 frontman announced his return to The Voice as a judge in Season 27 — five years after his decision to exit the hit talent competition.
"I’m coming back… Season 27, yes I’m coming back. I’m so excited, I cannot wait. I’m well rested, I’m ready to go," he teased in a social media clip.
Levine said he was feeling a little bit anxious, but quickly backtracked, "I’m not nervous, but I’m so excited… I can’t wait, it is going to be awesome."
"Team Adam is back, I feel bad for other teams," he quipped in the caption. "Season 27 is going to be different ... I’m really excited everybody Voice fam here we come. Let’s go."
The Voice's official account also shared the news, writing: "The OG is back in the building. Join us in welcoming @adamlevine BACK to #TheVoice for Spring 2025!"
Alongside the pop singer, Kelsea Ballerini will also be joining the panel of judges, which includes award-winning artists John Legend and Michael Bublé.
- Adam Levine's 2 Daughters Are 'Obsessed' With His Band Maroon 5: 'They Know Songs I Don't Even Remember Writing'
- Adam Levine 'Never Wants to Come That Close to Losing' Wife Behati Prinsloo After Singer's Cheating Scandal
- Behati Prinsloo Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3, Admits 'Nervous' Adam Levine Made a 'Mess' When Cutting the Umbilical Cord
As OK! previously reported, Levine left The Voice in 2019 after spending 16 seasons on the popular show. At the time, he explained that he wanted to focus on time with his family.
"I was ready to not be doing it anymore ... for a little bit," he shared in a 2019 interview with Howard Stern. "When it all naturally happened, I was like, 'Okay, this feels right.' For better or worse, the moment in which we decided to walk away felt really good. This was the right time for me to go."
"For eight-and-a-half years, I was so busy — [I] had the band, [I] had The Voice," he continued. "I was beyond fortunate to go through all of it because it was a life-altering experience being on that show ... and then it got to the point where I got married, I had two kids, and I wanted to spend time with them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Now, Levine is back — and fans are just as enthusiastic about his grand return.
"OMG WHAT!!!! THE BEST NEWS!" one X user gushed, and another chimed in, "Definitely going to be watching this season! Team Adam!"