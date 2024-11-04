Behati Prinsloo Poses in Adorable Halloween Photos Alongside Husband Adam Levine 2 Years After Sexting Scandal
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine appear to be putting the past behind them.
The Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram to share a series of adorable Halloween photos featuring her husband, two years after his scandal shook up their marriage.
In the photos, Behati, 36, wore makeup that transformed her face into a skeleton cat, while Levine embraced his inner vampire, complete with blood dripping from his chin.
The Maroon 5 frontman couldn’t help but flash his signature rockstar pose, sticking his tongue out playfully toward his wife.
It's been some time since the model has shared such a lighthearted moment with her husband.
In these snaps, the duo, who share daughters Dusty, 8 and Gio, 6, along with their 20-month-old son, whose name they have yet to reveal publicly, look as happy and connected as ever — a stark contrast to the rocky period they faced after the "Sugar" vocalist was accused of sending flirty messages to other women.
Though he denied any physical affair, Levine admitted that his actions were out of line.
“A lot is being said about me right now, and I want to clear the air,” he wrote on social media at the time. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”
“In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” the “Feelings” singer added.
The backlash was swift, with fans and media mocking some of the cringe-worthy messages he allegedly sent, including the now-infamous line: “Holy f------ Holy f------ f--- That body of yours is absurd.”
However, the duo is working to move forward.
Recently, The Voice alum gushed over Prinsloo’s return to the runway for the reimagined Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15.
“The strongest, baddest, s------, most dynamic woman I’ve ever known. Your grace and power is astounding. I love you more than words can express. Congrats!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!🔥❤️👑🔥❤️👑🔥❤️👑🔥❤️👑,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post of his wife in her sleek black dress and striking metallic wings.
The model also was excited to get the opportunity to rejoin the iconic lingerie brand, writing, “I was grateful to be asked to be part of this @victoriassecret show, they were a very big part of my life for 12 years THANK YOU 🫶.”