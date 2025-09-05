Who Are Adam Sandler's Kids? Meet Sunny and Sadie

Article continues below advertisement

Adam and Jackie Sandler Welcomed Sadie in 2006

Source: MEGA Adam Sandler is a father-of-two.

Adam and Jackie Sandler's family grew with the birth of their first child, Sadie Madison Sandler, on May 6, 2006. "Every time I think the kid likes me [while I'm playing with and talking to her], I'm like, 'Oh, she's staring at my forehead,'" he joked about Sadie's focusing skills.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadie Sandler Has Played Small Roles

Source: MEGA Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie, tied the knot in June 2003.

As Adam continued his work as an actor, his firstborn daughter began accompanying him on set. Sadie made her first on-screen appearance in the 2008 film You Don't Mess With the Zohan, followed by another small role in the patriarch's movie Bedtime Stories. During a 2019 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, The Longest Yard actor reflected on hearing Sadie talk about boys. "You know, I drive around with [her and] her friends and I hear them talking about boys now … it's amazing, the feelings I had about the same boys five years ago. When they would mention the kid's name, I'd be like, 'I love that kid.' Now, I get very jumpy," he quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Adam Sandler's Second Child Was Born in 2008

Source: MEGA Sunny Sandler has accompanied her father on various stages.

On November 2, 2008, Adam and Jackie welcomed their second daughter, Sunny Madeline Sandler. In a 2008 appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly, Adam said Sadie was the one to tell him about Jackie's second pregnancy. "I came home at night and [Jackie] kept saying 'Sadie wants to give you a present,' and normally Sadie falls asleep around 8. It was like quarter of 9 and I just got back from working," he looked back. Sadie then gave Adam a "little something, like a gift," adding, "And I was 'Aww, that's nice Sadie, thank you.' And then Jackie kept saying 'Open it up, open it up.' And I open it up and it was one of those pregnancy [tests] and I was like 'Woowww.'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Sandler Has Also Appeared in Several of Adam's Movies

Source: MEGA Sadie and Sunny Sandler have already launched acting careers.

Like Sadie, Sunny has starred in several of Adam's films. Including Murder Mystery, Blended and Grown Ups. The siblings also costarred in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Sandler Is Also a Singer

Source: MEGA Sunny Sandler notably sang a rendition of Taylor Swift's 'Lover.'

In addition to showing off her acting skills, Sunny has also flaunted her talent in singing. In June 2019, she performed "A Million Dreams" during one of Adam's comedy shows. The father-daughter duo also wowed fans when they delivered a rendition of Taylor Swift's "Lover" at a charity event in October 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadie and Sunny Sandler Starred in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Source: MEGA The siblings appeared in the second 'Happy Gilmore' film.