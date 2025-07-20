'Happy Gilmore 2': Cast, Cameos, Release Date and More

Happy Gilmore is back for a sequel almost 30 years after the original film was released.

After months of speculation, Netflix officially confirmed in May 2024 that it was producing the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 film.

"Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix," the announcement on X read.

Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the original film, first confirmed Sandler's return for the sequel during a March 2024 episode of Audacy's 92.3 The Fan.

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this,'" he shared. "I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that?' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. Maybe you should cut that out because I don't want to be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Wow, that would be awesome.'"