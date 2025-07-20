or
'Happy Gilmore 2': Cast, Cameos, Release Date and More

happy gilmore cast cameos release date
Source: NETFLIX

Adam Sandler is ready to hit the putt again in 'Happy Gilmore 2.'

By:

July 20 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

When Was 'Happy Gilmore 2' Confirmed?

image of 'Happy Gilmore 2' is a sequel to the 1996 film.
Source: NETFLIX

'Happy Gilmore 2' is a sequel to the 1996 film.

Happy Gilmore is back for a sequel almost 30 years after the original film was released.

After months of speculation, Netflix officially confirmed in May 2024 that it was producing the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 film.

"Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix," the announcement on X read.

Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the original film, first confirmed Sandler's return for the sequel during a March 2024 episode of Audacy's 92.3 The Fan.

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this,'" he shared. "I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that?' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. Maybe you should cut that out because I don't want to be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Wow, that would be awesome.'"

What Is 'Gilmore 2' About?

image of 'Happy Gilmore 2' will air almost 30 years after the original film was released.
Source: NETFLIX

'Happy Gilmore 2' will air almost 30 years after the original film was released.

In August 2024, Sandler said Happy Gilmore 2 is about "an older guy who played golf a long time ago."

He added, "Some stuff goes on in his life, and he's different — he's a bit of a mess. And then we try to get his life cooking again."

The official description for the sequel reads, "Happy Gilmore isn't done with golf — not by a long shot. Adam Sandler's short-fused legend swings for a comeback to make his kid's dream come true."

Is There a Trailer for 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

image of Netflix Tudum 2025 shared an update on 'Happy Gilmore 2.'
Source: NETFLIX

Netflix Tudum 2025 shared an update on 'Happy Gilmore 2.'

Netflix first unveiled the official teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 in March before presenting the full trailer during the Tudum event in May. The trailer, filled with Easter eggs from the original film, shows Sandler reprising his titular role as he stars alongside both original and new cast members.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

image of Adam Sandler returns to lead 'Happy Gilmore 2.'
Source: NETFLIX

Adam Sandler returns to lead 'Happy Gilmore 2.'

The 58-year-old comedian brings along a few familiar faces to Happy Gilmore 2, including McDonald, Ben Stiller and Julie Bowen.

The star-studded cast also includes Bad Bunny, Becky Lynch, Benny Safdie, Blake Clark, Cam'ron, Dan Patrick, Eminem, Eric André, Jackie Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, Jack Nicklaus, John Farley, Ken Jennings, Kevin Nealon, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Marcello Hernandez, Margaret Qualley, Martin Herlihy, Nancy Lopez, Nelly Korda, Nikki Garcia, Oliver Hudson, Post Malone, Reggie Bush, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Tim Herlihy and Verne Lundquist.

The trailer also confirms the appearances of professional golfers, including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Justin Thomas, Paige Spiranac, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.

Travis Kelce is also in the cast of the Happy Gilmore sequel.

"Travis Kelce has been out there and I just really liked him as a person," the Grease 2 actor said in an interview with People. "He is really funny. Way too handsome, by the way, but really a good actor actually."

When Will 'Happy Gilmore 2' Be Released?

image of 'Happy Gilmore 2' reportedly includes easter eggs from the original movie.
Source: NETFLIX

'Happy Gilmore 2' reportedly includes easter eggs from the original movie.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to premiere on July 25.

Where Can Fans Watch 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

image of The entire creative team from the first 'Happy Gilmore' film also returns for the sequel.
Source: NETFLIX

The entire creative team from the first 'Happy Gilmore' film also returns for the sequel.

Viewers can watch Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix.

