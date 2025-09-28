Adam Scott Calls for Hilarious 'Parks and Rec' Spinoff Focused on Jerry and Tom

Article continues below advertisement

Could the beloved town of Pawnee be making a comeback? Adam Scott just stirred up excitement among fans of Parks and Recreation with a bold proposal for a spinoff featuring characters Jerry and Tom. During a recent episode of EW's "Awardist" podcast, Scott, now riding high on his Emmy nomination for the Apple TV+ thriller Severance, discussed the future of Parks and Rec. The discussion sparked after Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Gerrad Hall revealed plans for a spinoff of The Office. "Of the Parks and Rec characters, is there one specifically you would love to catch up with now, see where they're working, find out what they're doing?" Hall asked Scott. Without missing a beat, Scott chose a character who resonates deeply with fans.

Source: Parks and Recreation/YOUTUBE Adam Scott said Jim O'Heir is one character he’d love to see in a 'Parks and Recreation' spin-off.

"Probably Jerry [Jim O'Heir]," Scott said. "I think because when we left the show, he was mayor, still, of Pawnee. I’d like to see how that worked out, if there were any scandals or if he was able to keep his powder dry and run the town in the way we know it should be run." When Parks and Rec wrapped up in 2015, the finale gave viewers a comforting glimpse into the futures of their favorite characters, including Garry Gergich, affectionately dubbed "Jerry." Throughout the series, Jerry remained the underdog — often overlooked and made the butt of jokes, yet persistent in his positivity.

Source: MEGA Adam Scott said he wants Aziz Ansari to star in a Parks and Recreation spin-off.

In an unexpected twist, Jerry ascends to mayor of Pawnee in a triumphant write-in campaign, celebrating with the vibrant community until his 100th birthday, declaring to Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope, "I don’t know how my life could get any better than this." Scott continued, revealing he’s also curious about checking in on Tom Haverford, portrayed by Aziz Ansari. "I think also Tom would be a good one to check in with, find out what’s going on with Tom," he said.

Source: MEGA Amy Poehler said she is 'always standing by' for a 'Parks and Recreation' reboot.

Tom's journey also ends on a high note. During the series finale titled "One Last Ride," he finds success with his restaurant, Tom's Bistro, which becomes Pawnee's hotspot. However, financial troubles emerge due to an economic downturn, but with the support of his new wife Lucy (Natalie Morales), Tom rebounds by penning a bestselling book that propels him into the spotlight as a motivational speaker. Scott’s suggestions for a potential spinoff spotlight the untold stories of Jerry and Tom, two beloved characters who embody the heart and humor of Parks and Rec. In 2022, Poehler expressed her openness to a revival, stating she was "always standing by" for a Parks reboot. "Anytime anybody gives me the word, and I’m down," she affirmed.

Source: The Awardist/Spotify Adam Scott discussed the future of 'Parks and Rec' on EW's podcast.

Source: Parks and Recreation/YOUTUBE Tom and Jerry ended the series on a high note.