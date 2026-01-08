Addison Rae Leaves Little to the Imagination While Flaunting Barely-There Panty Line and Bra: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Addison Rae turned heads while stepping out in a look that put her figure on full display. Rae, 25, took a moment to snap a sultry selfie while unwinding at the spa, sharing the photo to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 7. In the snap, the "Diet Pepsi" singer showed off her curves in a baby-pink bra paired with matching low-rise sweatpants, which she styled with knee-high UGG boots.

Addison Rae Turned Heads in Barely-There Bra and Panties

Source: @addisonrae/Instagram Addison Rae showed off her curves in a barely-there bra and panty set.

The influencer wore her sweats daringly low, subtly revealing a thin panty line as she struck a pouty pose for the camera. The He’s All That star is no stranger to sharing racy photos. Earlier that day, Rae shared photos from a recent trip to Australia, where she performed at the Wildlands Festival, alongside big names like Dom Dolla and Kid Cudi.

Addison Rae Rocked a Bikini in Australia

Source: @addisonrae/Instagram Addison Rae rocked a tiny bikini while touring in Australia.

“Perth diaries,” she captioned a carousel of photos, including a sizzling black-and-white shot in which she rocked a tiny triangle bikini top paired with white bottoms. "i’m obsessed with you," one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another wrote, "the most perfect woman." "You can’t buy this kind of advertising for Perth," a third added.

Addison Rae Headlined Her First Festival Ever

Source: MEGA Addison Rae headlined her first festival ever on December 29, 2025.

The TikTok star ended 2025 with a bang, headlining her first festival at Australia’s Beyond The Valley on December 29. “Wow, you all like to party out here in Australia. I am very impressed,” she told the audience. “This is my first time performing at a festival and this is quite the welcome. So thank you so much.” The audience sang along to hits like “Aquamarine,” “High Fashion,” “Headphones On,” “Fame Is a Gun” and “Diet Pepsi,” her first Billboard Hot 100 hit.

Addison Rae Opened Up About New Projects

Source: MEGA Addison Rae appeared in the Netflix film 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' earlier this year.