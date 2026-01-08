or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Addison Rae
OK LogoPHOTOS

Addison Rae Leaves Little to the Imagination While Flaunting Barely-There Panty Line and Bra: Photos

Photo of Addison Rae
Source: MEGA

Addison Rae left little to the imagination while flaunting her curves in a bra and barely-there panties in new photos posted on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Addison Rae turned heads while stepping out in a look that put her figure on full display.

Rae, 25, took a moment to snap a sultry selfie while unwinding at the spa, sharing the photo to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 7.

In the snap, the "Diet Pepsi" singer showed off her curves in a baby-pink bra paired with matching low-rise sweatpants, which she styled with knee-high UGG boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Addison Rae Turned Heads in Barely-There Bra and Panties

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Addison Rae showed off her curves in a barely-there bra and panty set.
Source: @addisonrae/Instagram

Addison Rae showed off her curves in a barely-there bra and panty set.

The influencer wore her sweats daringly low, subtly revealing a thin panty line as she struck a pouty pose for the camera.

The He’s All That star is no stranger to sharing racy photos. Earlier that day, Rae shared photos from a recent trip to Australia, where she performed at the Wildlands Festival, alongside big names like Dom Dolla and Kid Cudi.

Article continues below advertisement

Addison Rae Rocked a Bikini in Australia

Photo of Addison Rae rocked a tiny bikini while touring in Australia.
Source: @addisonrae/Instagram

Addison Rae rocked a tiny bikini while touring in Australia.

“Perth diaries,” she captioned a carousel of photos, including a sizzling black-and-white shot in which she rocked a tiny triangle bikini top paired with white bottoms.

"i’m obsessed with you," one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another wrote, "the most perfect woman."

"You can’t buy this kind of advertising for Perth," a third added.

MORE ON:
Addison Rae

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Addison Rae Headlined Her First Festival Ever

Photo of Addison Rae headlined her first festival ever on December 29, 2025.
Source: MEGA

Addison Rae headlined her first festival ever on December 29, 2025.

The TikTok star ended 2025 with a bang, headlining her first festival at Australia’s Beyond The Valley on December 29.

“Wow, you all like to party out here in Australia. I am very impressed,” she told the audience. “This is my first time performing at a festival and this is quite the welcome. So thank you so much.”

The audience sang along to hits like “Aquamarine,” “High Fashion,” “Headphones On,” “Fame Is a Gun” and “Diet Pepsi,” her first Billboard Hot 100 hit.

Addison Rae Opened Up About New Projects

Photo of Addison Rae appeared in the Netflix film 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Addison Rae appeared in the Netflix film 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' earlier this year.

Rae not only headlined her very first festival, but also starred in the Netflix film Monster: The Ed Gein Story earlier this year. The TikTok star-turned-actress previously shared how she's been embracing new adventures as her career advances.

“I really just never give up and never quit, no matter what,” she said in an August 2024 interview. “Really, what it comes back to is that I’m fearless — I’m not afraid of much. It doesn’t really take me much to try something new and go all in, and here, I went all in.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.