Addison Rae Almost Exposes Everything as She Unties Her Bikini on the Beach in Australia: Photos
Nov. 18 2025, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Addison Rae stripped down for a racy series of snapshots on the beach in Australia.
The "Diet Pepsi" singer, 25, slipped off part of a black bikini, exposing her sideb---, on photos from Monday, November 17.
Rae's bathing suit remained fastened at the top yet untied from the back. She pulled the straps down to her hips as she posed in the water, nearly exposing her chest.
The TikTok star paired her sultry ensemble with a pink floral headband as she lay face down on the sand. In some photos, Rae floated on her back in the ocean, sank into her hip on the ground and even flashed her butt crack from behind.
"Beach bunny! 🐰," she captioned her post.
Fans gushed over the star in the comments section.
"Australia looks good on you," one person wrote, while another agreed, "Australia suits you."
Addison Rae's International Tour
Two days prior, Rae brought The Addison Tour to Brisbane, Australia. She performed a set of some of her latest hits, including "Diet Pepsi," "Headphones On" and "Fame Is a Gun." In a photo dump recapping the concert, she stunned in a large white tutu gown as lights streamed down behind her. She later changed into a pink bra and underwear, with her hair tied in pigtails.
"I pet a koala here ❤️❤️," Rae captioned her Instagram carousel.
Prior to Brisbane, she put on two shows in Melbourne. Next, she will perform in Sydney to conclude her tour.
Earlier this summer, Rae visited Ireland, England and France, along with U.S. destinations such as Texas and New York.
Addison Rae's Transition From TikTok to Music
The 25-year-old was recently nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards, her first-ever Academy nomination. Although she previously found social media stardom through trending dance videos, Rae is now laser-focused on making a name for herself in music.
"Growing up as a dancer was such a natural transition into that sound," she expressed in an April interview. "I was interested in how that music made you feel, and how it made your body move. I think music is mind control — it opens up this portal of energy."
She does not resent her TikTok clout, nor does she regret time spent as a cheerleader in her Louisiana hometown.
"All of that led me to where I am right now," she maintained. "What’s funny to me is that people assume that these passions are new. First of all, no one ever even knew who I was before I was a freshman in college, so it’s like, 'How would you even know what my interests were before?' I grew up dancing; I’ve always loved to sing."
She continued, "I acknowledge how lucky I am that I was on TikTok, and people cared enough to watch my videos and follow me, and therefore gave me the freedom to be able to explore my deep desires that I’ve always had. It’s like, 'What am I going to do? Not chase my dreams because I feel like I haven’t done enough school to get here? Or I haven’t had enough experience?' It’s like, 'No, the door opened for me, and I’m going to go through and explore it.'"