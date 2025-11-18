Addison Rae Almost Exposes Everything as She Unties Her Bikini on the Beach in Australia: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Addison Rae stripped down for a racy series of snapshots on the beach in Australia. The "Diet Pepsi" singer, 25, slipped off part of a black bikini, exposing her sideb---, on photos from Monday, November 17. Rae's bathing suit remained fastened at the top yet untied from the back. She pulled the straps down to her hips as she posed in the water, nearly exposing her chest.

Source: @addisonraee/Instagram Addison Rae took time off to enjoy the beach in Australia.

The TikTok star paired her sultry ensemble with a pink floral headband as she lay face down on the sand. In some photos, Rae floated on her back in the ocean, sank into her hip on the ground and even flashed her butt crack from behind. "Beach bunny! 🐰," she captioned her post. Fans gushed over the star in the comments section. "Australia looks good on you," one person wrote, while another agreed, "Australia suits you."

Addison Rae's International Tour

Source: @addisonraee/Instagram Addison Rae is touring in Australia.

Two days prior, Rae brought The Addison Tour to Brisbane, Australia. She performed a set of some of her latest hits, including "Diet Pepsi," "Headphones On" and "Fame Is a Gun." In a photo dump recapping the concert, she stunned in a large white tutu gown as lights streamed down behind her. She later changed into a pink bra and underwear, with her hair tied in pigtails. "I pet a koala here ❤️❤️," Rae captioned her Instagram carousel. Prior to Brisbane, she put on two shows in Melbourne. Next, she will perform in Sydney to conclude her tour. Earlier this summer, Rae visited Ireland, England and France, along with U.S. destinations such as Texas and New York.

Addison Rae's Transition From TikTok to Music

Source: @addisonraee/Instagram Addison Rae is wrapping up The Addison Tour.

The 25-year-old was recently nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards, her first-ever Academy nomination. Although she previously found social media stardom through trending dance videos, Rae is now laser-focused on making a name for herself in music. "Growing up as a dancer was such a natural transition into that sound," she expressed in an April interview. "I was interested in how that music made you feel, and how it made your body move. I think music is mind control — it opens up this portal of energy."

Source: @addisonraee/Instagram Addison Rae is nominated for a Grammy Award.