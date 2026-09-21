Adriana Lima Shocks Fans as She Debuts New Look: 'A Completely Different Person'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Adriana Lima debuted a new look!
The 45-year-old model turned heads at the closing party for Madrid Fashion Week at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, Spain, on September 18.
Lima showed off her slimmer frame after working out daily for a year, as she turned the carpet into her personal runway in a stunning floor-length black gown and pulled her long dark hair into a sleek, slicked-back ponytail.
In a now-viral clip, shared by Gossip Magazin via X, the news outlet wrote that the star "has been at a sports camp for about a year and trains seven days a week," prompting social media users to run to the comments section.
Social Media Users Were Shocked
"How is this face still possible at this age?" one person asked about her ageless appearance.
Another wrote, "kinda seems like a different person to me, you know," before adding, "The whole 'lose weight with exercise' story doesn't feel very realistic to me...I dunno, doesn't seem like it, though."
"But this isn't Adriana Lima, she's become a completely different person," claimed a third.
A fourth commented, "We'd recognize an Ozempic arm anywhere. If she was doing that much sports, she'd have gained some volume in her shoulders."
However, some fans praised Lima's new look.
"Whatever she did, it turned out amazing," wrote one person, while another gushed, "I've fallen in love again, so beautiful."
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Adriana Lima Faced Plastic Surgery Speculation in 2023
Lima previously sparked a debate surrounding her appearance in 2023 after fans noticed she looked different at the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on November 14.
One person wrote, "I would have had no idea that was the same person," while another asked, "What did she do?"
Some fans added that the brunette beauty might have gone under the knife, resulting in her face looking fuller than usual.
'Every Day, I Have to Remind Myself, I'm Human'
That same year, Lima — who shares son Cyan with husband Andre Lemmers and is also a mom to daughters Sienna and Valentina, whom she shares with ex-husband Marko Jarić — said she had a hard time after giving birth.
"Every day I have to remind myself that, 'Listen, accept who you are. Accept your body,'" she told People. "It's a transitional body right now because I had a baby. So you just created life. It's such a big blessing. Every body has a different reaction with pregnancy and post-pregnancy."
Lima also revealed that she had been working out at the time.
"So you have to exercise every day, [practice] acceptance with changes. And I struggle every day," the star admitted. "Every day, I have to remind myself, I'm human. I get insecure here and there."
The model added, "And then every day, I learn new things. And with age, your body reacts differently. But it's OK. I'm learning."