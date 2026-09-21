Adriana Lima Shocks Fans as She Debuts New Look: 'A Completely Different Person'

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Adriana Lima debuted a new look! The 45-year-old model turned heads at the closing party for Madrid Fashion Week at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, Spain, on September 18.

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Source: MEGA Adriana Lima works out seven days a week.

Lima showed off her slimmer frame after working out daily for a year, as she turned the carpet into her personal runway in a stunning floor-length black gown and pulled her long dark hair into a sleek, slicked-back ponytail. In a now-viral clip, shared by Gossip Magazin via X, the news outlet wrote that the star "has been at a sports camp for about a year and trains seven days a week," prompting social media users to run to the comments section.

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Yaklaşık 1 yıldır spor kampında olan ve haftanın 7 günü antrenman yapan Adriana Lima, gençlik yıllarındaki fit görünümüne geri döndü. pic.twitter.com/FXUaK8791m — Gossip Magazin (@gossipmagazinn) September 20, 2026 Source: @GOSSIPMAGAZINN/X Adriana Lima attended the closing party for Madrid Fashion Week.

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Social Media Users Were Shocked

Source: MEGA One person accused Adriana Lima of taking Ozempic.

"How is this face still possible at this age?" one person asked about her ageless appearance. Another wrote, "kinda seems like a different person to me, you know," before adding, "The whole 'lose weight with exercise' story doesn't feel very realistic to me...I dunno, doesn't seem like it, though." "But this isn't Adriana Lima, she's become a completely different person," claimed a third. A fourth commented, "We'd recognize an Ozempic arm anywhere. If she was doing that much sports, she'd have gained some volume in her shoulders." However, some fans praised Lima's new look. "Whatever she did, it turned out amazing," wrote one person, while another gushed, "I've fallen in love again, so beautiful."

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Adriana Lima Faced Plastic Surgery Speculation in 2023

Source: MEGA Adriana Lima was hit with plastic surgery accusations after a red carpet appearance in 2023.

Lima previously sparked a debate surrounding her appearance in 2023 after fans noticed she looked different at the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on November 14. One person wrote, "I would have had no idea that was the same person," while another asked, "What did she do?" Some fans added that the brunette beauty might have gone under the knife, resulting in her face looking fuller than usual.

'Every Day, I Have to Remind Myself, I'm Human'

Source: MEGA Adriana Lima gave birth to her son, Cyan, in 2022.