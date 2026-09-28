Adult Star Amy Ginger Hart Reveals She Makes $1,000 a Day From Fans Paying for Her Natural Body Hair

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Ginger Hart revealed that embracing her natural body hair has become an unexpectedly lucrative part of her OnlyF--- career. The 34-year-old said she can make around $1,000 a day from custom requests centered on her body hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Ginger Hart Makes $100 a Minute From Body Hair Content

Source: AMY GINGER HART Amy Ginger Hart said she can make around $1,000 a day from custom body hair content.

Hart said roughly one in four of her custom requests now involve her body hair. "I charge around $100 a minute for custom videos focused on my body hair, so I can easily make $1,000 a day just from that sort of content," she exclusively told OK!. "It never would have crossed my mind that my body hair would become this popular." Hart previously spent years removing her body hair because she believed it was expected of women. "For so long, I thought shaving was basically required, so I did it for years," the performer shared. "I eventually tried waxing because I had a partner who was really into me being completely hairless. I wanted to do it to be s--- for him, but eventually I was just like, 'This is not worth it.'" "The whole process of hair removal is so tedious, and then when it starts growing back, the sensation is really uncomfortable. I hated it," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Want Amy Ginger Hart's Natural Look

Source: AMY GINGER HART Amy Ginger Hart said she receives frequent requests for armpit-focused content.

Hart stopped removing her body hair in her mid-twenties. "I will say that from the period of time where I was removing all my body hair, compared to now where I don't, I am way, way more successful on OnlyF---," Hart revealed. "There are so many variables that it's hard to know exactly what is related, but I think becoming a person who felt comfortable not removing my body hair and putting that out there for the world to see also meant that I felt more comfortable in general as a person and putting myself out there. My success kind of grew naturally, and my subscribers evolved with me," she detailed. Hart explained to OK! what kind of custom requests she makes for her fans. "There are a lot of armpit-focused requests. Close-ups with my arms up are super common. Some people want me touching the hair or running my fingers through it," she explained. "I get similar requests around my p---- hair. I think even the sound of your fingers running through the hair is part of the appeal for some people."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Ginger Hart Thinks Fans Would Be 'Upset' If She Shaved

Source: AMY GINGER HART Amy Ginger Hart said about half her subscribers like her body hair.

Hart estimates that around half of her subscribers are particularly interested in her body hair. "I honestly think a lot of my fans would be so upset if I got rid of it," she said. "I get plenty of comments from strangers online saying, 'Ew, that's gross,' but nobody in real life ever complains." Hart added, "I think if a man is really attracted to you, he's not going to give a s--- about your body hair. He's probably going to think it's hot because he's so into you."

Amy Ginger Hart's Confidence Changed Everything

Source: AMY GINGER HART Amy Ginger Hart said OnlyF--- has helped her embrace herself.