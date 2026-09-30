NEWS Police Say AEW Star PAC's Death Is Not Suspicious Without Any Signs of Foul Play, Medical Examiner's Report Pending Source: @AEW/YOUTUBE AEW star Pac was remembered following his death at age 40 as police said the case was not considered suspicious. OK! Staff Sept. 30 2026, Published 8:36 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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AEW star Pac, real name Benjamin Satterley, is not considered suspicious in his death, with police saying there were no signs of foul play. His cause and manner of death remained pending as the medical examiner continued its investigation. The Des Plaines Police Department told TMZ that they identified the person found dead in Illinois as Satterley. Investigators did not believe a criminal incident was involved. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office previously confirmed an autopsy was performed on the English pro wrestler, though additional testing could take more weeks.

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Pac Was Found Unresponsive in Illinois

Source: @AEW/YOUTUBE Pac was found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a CAVA restaurant parking lot in Des Plaines.

Satterley was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a CAVA restaurant in Des Plaines at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 27. Witnesses reportedly said that customers then saw him inside the vehicle and called 911. Per New York Post, dispatch audio was reviewed and reportedly described someone inside a car. "This is going to be a slumper in a car. We cannot confirm breathing yet. At this point, we're still on the phone getting further," the response said. However, he was pronounced dead at 4:08 PM local time shortly afterward, at age 40. His death came less than a day after Satterley wrestled at AEW’s All Out event in Chicago. He challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship before appearing again during the main event.

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Pac Built a Long Wrestling Career

Source: @AEW/YOUTUBE Pac built a decorated AEW career after joining the company in 2019, becoming its inaugural All-Atlantic Champion and a two-time World Trios Champion.

Satterley, a native of Newcastle, England, began wrestling professionally in 2004 and joined AEW in 2019. During his AEW career, he became the company’s inaugural All-Atlantic Champion and a two-time World Trios Champion. Before joining AEW, he competed in WWE under the name Neville. He won the NXT Championship and captured the Cruiserweight Championship title twice during his WWE run.

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Tony Khan Paid Tribute to Pac

Source: MEGA ; @AEW/YOUTUBE Tony Khan paid tribute to Pac with a 10-bell salute during a Ring of Honor event in Florida.

AEW CEO Tony Khan also remembered Satterley during an emotional tribute before filming for a Ring of Honor event in Jacksonville, Florida. Khan spoke about the wrestler’s character as well as his career, remembering him as someone who made an impact inside and outside the ring. He called him Ben and said he was an "absolutely fantastic wrestler" and, more importantly, "an absolutely fantastic human being." The CEO then asked the room to observe silence for a 10-bell salute in Satterley's honor. The wrestling tribute ended with the bell ringing 10 times as the room remained silent.

Source: @AEW/YOUTUBE AEW shared a statement following Pac’s death, remembering his career and contributions to the company.