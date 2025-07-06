or
AJ McLean Remembers 'Freaking Legend' Liam Payne After His 'Horrible' Death: 'Our Lives Were Parallel'

Photos of Liam Payne and AJ McLean
Source: @aj_mclean/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

AJ McLean called Liam Payne a 'freaking legend' and reflected on their bond during 'Building the Band.'

By:

July 6 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

In a heartfelt interview, AJ McLean, the iconic member of the Backstreet Boys, opened up about his profound friendship with the late Liam Payne, whom he regarded as a "freaking legend."

Their connection blossomed on the set of the Netflix series Building the Band, a competition show that aimed to create the next big music group from aspiring singers who had never met before.

Photo of Liam Payne and AJ McLean
Source: @aj_mclean/INSTAGRAM

In a heartfelt interview, AJ McLean spoke about his deep friendship with the late Liam Payne.

As costars, McLean and Payne were joined by notable personalities Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland, who played the roles of mentors and judges. Despite the vast history McLean held with Scherzinger and Rowland — having once toured with Destiny's Child — his bond with Payne was notably special.

"Liam, I knew once the band formed. Once 1D was formed, we would see each other at award shows or festivals," McLean recounted in an interview with a news outlet, reflecting on their initial connection. "It was always super sweet for the group to cite BSB as one of their inspirations in interviews."

Photo of 'Building the Band' poster.
Source: Netflix

AJ McLean hosts 'Building the Band,' with Nicole Scherzinger as lead judge and Kelly Rowland and Liam Payne as guest judges.

Their friendship deepened while filming the Netflix series, with McLean revealing that their lives ran parallel despite an age gap. "When you put Liam and I together in the same room, it was kind of remarkable to me how much our lives were parallel, even though there's such an age gap," he explained.

Their shared experiences, especially regarding music and recovery, often intertwined. "Both had the same kind of witty humor, dry humor and just talking about music, sobriety, talking about life," McLean noted.

Tragically, Payne's life was cut short when he unexpectedly fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024. The One Direction star, who was 31 years old, left behind his young son, Bear, whom he shared with ex-partner Cheryl Cole.

According to reports, Payne had multiple substances, including "pink cocaine," in his system at the time of his death.

MORE ON:
AJ McLean

Photo of the Backstreet Boys
Source: MEGA

The Backstreet Boys consist of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell.

The day the news broke was one McLean would never forget. While on a virtual meeting discussing the Backstreet Boys' upcoming residency at The Sphere, McLean received the heartbreaking news from his manager. "I was like, 'Guys, I'm sorry. I gotta log off for a minute,'" he recalled.

He then reached out to Scherzinger and Rowland, sharing in a moment of grief and camaraderie. "We all kind of cried together and talked and just kind of got it out. It's sad, it's horrible," McLean reflected.

Throughout the years, AJ McLean has been outspoken about his own struggles with addiction, marking nearly four years of sobriety. In discussing Payne's battle, he expressed hope that his friend was no longer suffering. "Hopefully... I'm assuming he's no longer in pain, because it is a daily struggle," McLean said, emphasizing the weight of addiction that both he and Payne had faced.

"For me, I tried to contain it and just focus on day to day," he added, explaining his approach to recovery and how it influenced his relationships.

Photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

The singers got close after working on a new Netflix show together.

As the Netflix series nears its premiere, McLean revealed that it opens with a touching dedication to Payne. Though the series has yet to debut, Payne's family has already screened the show and appreciated the chance to witness moments that reinforce their connection to him.

"The last few months watching it back has allowed them to still feel close," McLean stated, reflecting on the family's sentiment regarding their late son.

"I'm hopeful for all the 1D fans and for his family and for anyone that knew him that they get to see him the way he truly was, at his best and just the person that everybody truly knew him for," he remarked poignantly.

As fans await the release of Building the Band, McLean's heartfelt memories serve as a powerful reminder of the bond he shared with Payne. Their friendship, woven through moments of laughter, shared struggles, and a deep sense of understanding, paints a picture of a talented individual who left an indelible mark on his friends and fans alike.

In McLean's words, "But we know the real Liam... and he was a freaking legend."

