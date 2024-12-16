Liam Payne's Tragic Death: Hotel Guest Details Traumatizing Moment He Heard Late One Direction Singer Fall From Balcony
Liam Payne's death not only left fans, friends and family members heartbroken, but it continues to haunt guests staying at the hotel where the late One Direction singer devastatingly died on Wednesday, October 16.
Eyewitness Bret Watson — who had had been at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina for his wedding — detailed the traumatic moment he watched Payne plummet to his death during an interview for TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?, which airs on Fox on Monday night, December 16, at 8.p.m. and hits Hulu the following day.
Watson was in a room on the first floor of the hotel with his wedding planner and "happened to be looking out of the window" when the pair "saw Liam fall".
"He landed face up," the groom eerily recalled of Payne — who was 31 at the time of his passing. "We could tell right away that it was Liam and he was motionless."
Watson said he and the wedding planner turned to each other in disbelief at what they both saw.
"Seeing anyone fall like that is heartbreaking," he admitted. "Hearing the impact on the ground was more haunting than seeing him fall and seeing the immediate aftermath — it’s something that is burned into my brain and something I’m never going to forget. I’m still working through, just trying to process and understand everything that we saw."
- Liam Payne's Family 'Utterly Devastated and Heartbroken' by His Sudden Death: 'We Are Supporting Each Other the Best We Can'
- Liam Payne Was in a 'Very Bad Place Mentally' Before His Shocking Death at 31, Source Claims: His 'Inner Circle' Is 'Stunned'
- Liam Payne Was 'Happy' and in 'Good Spirits' Hours Before Shocking Death, Friend Roger Nores Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Watson said he and his wedding guests had witnessed Payne's erratic behavior throughout the day, claiming he could tell the "Teardrops" singer was becoming more and more intoxicated as hours passed by.
The newlywed even saw Payne's final interaction with hotel staff — which involved employees carrying the late pop star by his arms and legs from the lobby back to his room, where he was left alone.
Moments later, the former boy band member horrifically fell to his death. He suffered 25 injures, including severe and fatal traumas to his head. Officials believe Payne was unconscious at the time of his fall, as his injuries showed signs of a lack of defense.
An initial toxicology report revealed several drugs in Payne's system — including cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack and "pink cocaine," which commonly consists of a combination of MDMA, ketamine and methamphetamine.
Payne's funeral took place last month at a church in Amersham, England. His former One Direction bandmates — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson — were all in attendance at the somber ceremony.
The beloved star's friends, family and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, also gathered to say their final goodbyes.
Cassidy had been with Payne in Argentina to attend Horan's concert, however, she headed back home to Florida just days before her boyfriend's death after the trip extended longer than anticipated.
Payne leaves behind his son, Bear, 7, whom he shared with his ex Cheryl Cole, as well as his parents, Geoff and Karen, and sisters Nicola and Ruth.