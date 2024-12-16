Liam Payne's Tragic Death: Hotel Guest Details Traumatizing Moment He Heard Late One Direction Singer Fall From Balcony

Liam Payne's death not only left fans, friends and family members heartbroken, but it continues to haunt guests staying at the hotel where the late One Direction singer devastatingly died on Wednesday, October 16.

Eyewitness Bret Watson — who had had been at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina for his wedding — detailed the traumatic moment he watched Payne plummet to his death during an interview for TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?, which airs on Fox on Monday night, December 16, at 8.p.m. and hits Hulu the following day.