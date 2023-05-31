Surprise! Al Pacino, 83, Expecting Baby With New Girlfriend, 29
Al Pacino is going to be a father-of-four!
The A-lister, who is considered to be one of the greatest and most influential actors of the 20th century, is only one month away from meeting his bundle of joy, as girlfriend Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant with their first child together.
A rep for Pacino, 83, confirmed he is expecting a child with the 29-year-old, to whom he was first linked in April 2022.
The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors last year when they were spotted grabbing dinner together, with sources later spilling that the duo had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.
The Scarface actor already shares three children with two different women, having welcomed daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 - 2003.
Pacino has never been married, but he has previously been linked to Diane Keaton, Lucila Polak and more A-listers over the years.
Though this will be Alfallah's first child, she has previously been linked to other famous faces, including Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen. Alfallah was 22 when she dated then-74-year-old Jagger, Page Six reported.
Opening up about their past romance, Alfallah told Hello! magazine after she and the rocker split in 2018, “Our ages didn’t matter to me."
“The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels," Alfallah — who was linked to Berggruen that same year — continued. "It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."
As for what Alfallah can expect from Pacino's parenting, according to D'Angelo, The Godfather star is nothing short of an amazing father.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Pacino's ex explained that regardless of the two going their separate ways, "The power of our love for our children was the basis for resolving any conflicts and creating a new history as co-parents, leading individual lives separately but always intertwined as a family."
Addressing their "unique and profound friendship" in a heartwarming Instagram post earlier this month, D'Angelo shared: "We lived together for seven years, had two children, broke up, but continued steadily on our journey as co parents — and came to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a ‘traditional’ relationship would have allowed, (for us at least)."
TMZ spoke with Pacino's rep about Alfallah's pregnancy.