Beverly D'Angelo Admits Coparenting Twins With Ex Al Pacino Lead to 'a Deeper Kind of Intimacy'

"In 1996, we were on the same plane going from Los Angeles to New York," D'Angelo explained in a self-recorded clip regarding the start of the former flames’ love story. "He was seated in front of me, he said come up and sit beside me and by the time the plane landed, it was on."

"He looked me in the eye and said, 'I want you to be the mother of my children,'" the Violent Night star continued of Pacino. "Although I'd avoided that role my whole life, I was deeply in love and I was 100 percent in."