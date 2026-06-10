'Legend' Al Pacino, 86, Looks Unrecognizable in Shocking Red Carpet Appearance at Tribeca Film Festival: Photos

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Al Pacino made a rare red carpet appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival in celebration of his new film Killing Castro, to roaring cheers. At the June 9 showing, an unrecognizable Pacino pranced down the carpet sporting a black jacket and what appeared to be a gray scarf with a black button-down underneath.

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Source: MEGA Al Pacino posed on the red carpet in a beige beanie and aviator sunglasses.

He topped off the outfit with a beige beanie and aviator sunglasses, which he wore as crowds cheered and the paparazzi flashed. "When photographers asked him to keep them off, Pacino explained that the camera flashes were hurting his eyes before putting the sunglasses back on," one witness posted on X.

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'Killing Castro'

Source: MEGA Al Pacino made the rare carpet appearance for his role in the highly anticipated film 'Killing Castro.'

Pacino stars in the highly anticipated film alongside Diego Boneta and Xolo Mariduena. The biographical film follows Fidel Castro in the 1960s as he travels to America to speak at a United Nations meeting in New York City, according to IMDB. After being invited by Malcom X to stay at the Hotel Theresa in Harlem, Castro is sought after by the FBI, CIA and the Mafia. Pacino plays a retired CIA agent by the name of Robert Maheu. Kendrick Sampson took on the role of Malcom X while Boneta stars as Castro.

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Source: MEGA Al Pacino plays a retired CIA agent in the new film 'Killing Castro.'

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Fans reacted online to Pacino's shocking public appearance, calling the Oscar-winning actor a "legend" in social media posts. "Legend! I live in LA and seeing celebs happen, but one time I got seated at a restaurant a few tables away from Scarface, Michael Corleone and Carlito," one person posted on X, "I nearly fell over." "Nice welcome for Pacino," another person commented on Instagram. "He deserves the very best. Since he has given us his very best." "The best actor this century," a third said on Facebook.

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Al Pacino's Rise to Fame

Source: MEGA Al Pacino rose to fame in the 1970s.

Though Pacino rarely makes public appearances, he has continued to work in Hollywood even at 86 years old. In 2025 alone, he appeared in Dead Man's Wire, Easy's Waltz and In the Hand of Dante. The iconic actor told The New York Times in 2024 that he's typically "not very happy" while making movies. "Usually when I make films, I’m not very happy," he said. "They can be tedious, but you can go to your camper and do whatever you want."

Source: MEGA