Alabama Barker Flaunts Cleavage and Bold Pink Hair in Lacey Low-Cut Dress: Photos

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Alabama Barker turned heads with a dramatic new look. The reality star, 20, posed for sultry snaps inside a car, showing off her curves and new hair.

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Alabama Barker Shows Off Lace Look

Source: @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM Alabama Barker put her cleavage on display in the low-cut outfit.

On September 27, Barker showed off her outfit on her Instagram Stories, which featured a fitted black lace dress with a plunging neckline. The dress's lace detailing continued down the length of the look, creating a see-through effect over her legs. In a few shots, she leaned back against the car seat while looking directly toward the camera.

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Her Pink Hair Steals the Show

Source: @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM Alabama Barker showed off her bold pink-and-blonde hair in the snaps.

Barker also made sure her hair was impossible to miss. The 20-year-old's normally platinum blonde locks were a striking hot pink in the photos. Her hair cascaded down her shoulders and framed her face in a close-up shot.

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Hot Summer Bikini Photos

Source: @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM Alabama Barker previously showed off her assets in a crochet bikini.

Barker is no stranger to showing off her curves. Over Labor Day weekend, the reality star flaunted her assets in a crochet bikini while soaking up the sun on a boat. The suit had a strap that extended down her stomach before wrapping around her waist. She wore her blonde hair in a ponytail with face-framing pieces. Barker also wore dark eye makeup and a glossy lip to complete the look. The social media personality previously wore the same bathing suit a month earlier. This time she paired the look with a matching crochet skirt.

Alabama Barker Said She Was Going to Take Ozempic

Source: @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM Alabama Barker previously said she was going on Ozempic after she was body shammed.