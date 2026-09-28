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Alabama Barker Flaunts Cleavage and Bold Pink Hair in Lacey Low-Cut Dress: Photos

split image of Alabama Barker and Alabama Barker
Source: MEGA; @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM

Alabama Barker flaunted her curves in a daring black lace dress.

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Sept. 28 2026, Updated 11:27 a.m. ET

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Alabama Barker turned heads with a dramatic new look.

The reality star, 20, posed for sultry snaps inside a car, showing off her curves and new hair.

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Alabama Barker Shows Off Lace Look

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image of Alabama Barker put her cleavage on display in the low-cut outfit.
Source: @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM

Alabama Barker put her cleavage on display in the low-cut outfit.

On September 27, Barker showed off her outfit on her Instagram Stories, which featured a fitted black lace dress with a plunging neckline.

The dress's lace detailing continued down the length of the look, creating a see-through effect over her legs.

In a few shots, she leaned back against the car seat while looking directly toward the camera.

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Her Pink Hair Steals the Show

image of Alabama Barker showed off her bold pink-and-blonde hair in the snaps.
Source: @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM

Alabama Barker showed off her bold pink-and-blonde hair in the snaps.

Barker also made sure her hair was impossible to miss.

The 20-year-old's normally platinum blonde locks were a striking hot pink in the photos.

Her hair cascaded down her shoulders and framed her face in a close-up shot.

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Hot Summer Bikini Photos

image of Alabama Barker previously showed off her assets in a crochet bikini.
Source: @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM

Alabama Barker previously showed off her assets in a crochet bikini.

Barker is no stranger to showing off her curves.

Over Labor Day weekend, the reality star flaunted her assets in a crochet bikini while soaking up the sun on a boat.

The suit had a strap that extended down her stomach before wrapping around her waist.

She wore her blonde hair in a ponytail with face-framing pieces. Barker also wore dark eye makeup and a glossy lip to complete the look.

The social media personality previously wore the same bathing suit a month earlier. This time she paired the look with a matching crochet skirt.

Alabama Barker Said She Was Going to Take Ozempic

image of Alabama Barker previously said she was going on Ozempic after she was body shammed.
Source: @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM

Alabama Barker previously said she was going on Ozempic after she was body shammed.

In a July 31 TikTok, Barker sarcastically told critics she was going to take Ozempic after she continued to get hate online about her body.

"This is not very role model of me, but I'm gonna get on the highest dose of Ozempic," she said. "I'm going to become so skinny, you're gonna tell me I need a burger, because the way that people body shame me is f------ disgusting."

Barker continued, "I f------ hate you guys, and I'm gonna get so skinny. F--- you. No a--, no t--- 2027, bye."

Two years earlier, Barker opened up about taking weight-loss medication.

"I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a d--- ogre,” she shared at the time. "I have like this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh my God, you're so fat, and you're so ugly.'"

Her comments came after she revealed that she has a thyroid condition and an autoimmune disease that causes changes in her weight.

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