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Alabama Barker Warns She's Going to Be 'So Skinny' by Going on the 'Highest Dose of Ozempic' to Shut Down Body-Shamers: Watch

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Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker clapped back at body-shamers in a new TikTok clip.

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Aug. 1 2026, Updated 12:19 p.m. ET

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Alabama Barker hit back at online body critics with a stern warning in a new TikTok video shared on Thursday, July 30.

The 20-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler threatened to up her dosage of Ozempic to lose an astronomical amount of weight.

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Alabama Barker Shared a New TikTok on July 30

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Source: @mouthfullofbama/TikTok

Alabama Barker shared a scathing video for her haters on July 30.

"This is not very role model of me, but I'm gonna get on the highest dose of Ozempic," she barked in the social media clip.

"I'm going to become so skinny, you're gonna tell me I need a burger, because the way that people body shame me is f------ disgusting," Alabama scoffed.

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image of Alabama barker
Source: @mouthfullofbama/TikTok

'This is not very role model of me, but I'm gonna get on the highest dose of Ozempic,' Alabama Barker threatened.

"I f------ hate you guys, and I'm gonna get so skinny. F--- you. No a--, no t--- in 2027. Bye," she said.

Ozempic is a popular GLP-1 drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes and can cause weight loss.

Alabama — who is also the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian —previously opened up about her struggles with body image.

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Alabama Barker Said She Wanted GLP-1s Because She Was 'Tired of Being Fat'

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image of Alabama barker
Source: @AlabamaBarker/YouTube

The influencer wanted to lose weight after she was bullied online.

She revealed in a July 2024 TikTok she was taking weight-loss meds after she was bullied for her weight.

"I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre," she said at the time. "I have like this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh my God, you're so fat and you're so ugly.'"

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The Influencer Suffered With a Thyroid Condition

image of Alabama barker
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker revealed in 2023 she had an autoimmune disease.

"And it's, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I don't look like that," she continued.

In 2023, the influencer revealed she suffered with a thyroid condition that affected her weight and caused the scale to waver. "I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," Alabama explained on social media.

"Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it," she sighed.

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image of Alabama barker
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker recently showed off her curves in a plunging swimsuit.

Despite the criticism, Alabama said online trolls "are going to hate regardless."

"You need to not feed into it, you won't benefit from it! Keep your peace protected. Don't entertain what people say about you, if you know yourself & your morals and your intentions, nothing else matters," she advised.

The internet star still lets her confidence shine by frequently posting skimpy snapshots on social media. Last month, she donned a plunging swimsuit that showed off her curves while posing in a wooden playhouse.

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