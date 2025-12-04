Alabama Barker Admits She Likes 'Daddy's Money' When Asked Why She Still Lives With Her Father Travis Despite Buying Her Own Home

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama Barker cheekily hit back at critics who questioned her lifestyle. While doing a live TikTok with fans as she styled her blonde tresses, the 19-year-old revealed she bought a five-bedroom house last year that she rarely lives in.

Alabama Barker Defends Living With Dad Travis

"I don’t like going there, I hate being away from my dad. But I'm going to get an apartment in the city as well," Alabama shared of living in California. "I'm really a daddy's girl. I love my dad. He's the best." "If I can live with him for the rest of my life, I will," she confessed of being under the same roof as Travis Barker, 50. "That’s why when people are like ‘Daddy’s money,’ I let them talk. Because you’re right. Like, you’re so right."

"My own house — I decorated it, put so much money into decorating it, made it nice. And then guess who wanted to live with their dad? Me," Alabama quipped. "So now I throw parties there on the weekends and that’s about it. I don't want to sound crazy — I take care of the house, I get it cleaned and stuff. It's not a trap house, it's just not somewhere I want to live." Alabama bought the pad from her mom, Shanna Moakler, when she moved to Texas.

The star gave some more background info, explaining she "stayed there for three weeks" after first moving in but "got so homesick." "I was like, d---, I miss my dad. And ever since I came back here, I don't wanna go there," she said. In Travis' home is also wife Kourtney Kardashian, 46, and their 2-year-old son, Rocky. Kourtney also shares custody of kids Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick, 42, while the Blink-182 drummer has son Landon, 21, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26, with Shanna, 50.

