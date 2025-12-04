or
BREAKING NEWS
Alabama Barker Admits She Likes 'Daddy's Money' When Asked Why She Still Lives With Her Father Travis Despite Buying Her Own Home

Photo of Alabama Barker and Travis Barker
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/instagram;@travisbarker/instagram

Alabama Barker mostly stays at her dad's house even though she has her own place.

Dec. 4 2025, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Alabama Barker cheekily hit back at critics who questioned her lifestyle.

While doing a live TikTok with fans as she styled her blonde tresses, the 19-year-old revealed she bought a five-bedroom house last year that she rarely lives in.

Alabama Barker Defends Living With Dad Travis

Photo of Alabama Barker joked about 'daddy's money' when fans asked why she still lives with her dad after buying her own home.
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/instagram

Alabama Barker joked about 'daddy's money' when fans asked why she still lives with her dad after buying her own home.

"I don’t like going there, I hate being away from my dad. But I'm going to get an apartment in the city as well," Alabama shared of living in California. "I'm really a daddy's girl. I love my dad. He's the best."

"If I can live with him for the rest of my life, I will," she confessed of being under the same roof as Travis Barker, 50. "That’s why when people are like ‘Daddy’s money,’ I let them talk. Because you’re right. Like, you’re so right."

Source: @dailytea47/tiktok

The teenager said she 'got so homesick' when she first moved into her own house.

"My own house — I decorated it, put so much money into decorating it, made it nice. And then guess who wanted to live with their dad? Me," Alabama quipped. "So now I throw parties there on the weekends and that’s about it. I don't want to sound crazy — I take care of the house, I get it cleaned and stuff. It's not a trap house, it's just not somewhere I want to live."

Alabama bought the pad from her mom, Shanna Moakler, when she moved to Texas.

Alabama Barker

Photo of The star explained she only goes to her own house to 'throw parties.'
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/instagram

The star explained she only goes to her own house to 'throw parties.'

The star gave some more background info, explaining she "stayed there for three weeks" after first moving in but "got so homesick."

"I was like, d---, I miss my dad. And ever since I came back here, I don't wanna go there," she said.

In Travis' home is also wife Kourtney Kardashian, 46, and their 2-year-old son, Rocky.

Kourtney also shares custody of kids Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick, 42, while the Blink-182 drummer has son Landon, 21, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26, with Shanna, 50.

Photo of Kourtney Kardashian is married to Alabama Barker's father, Travis Barker.
Source: @kourtneykardash/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is married to Alabama Barker's father, Travis Barker.

As OK! reported, a source claimed Alabama and Kourtney mended their relationship after a rough patch.

"Kourtney and Alabama have really turned a corner. Things are in a much better place between them now than they were a month ago," the source spilled to a news outlet. "Not to say Kourtney doesn't still have her hands full. Alabama's a very feisty free spirit. She's always going to stick up for herself. But thankfully, Travis stepped in to play peacemaker."

