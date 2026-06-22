Alabama Barker Sets Pulses Racing in Plunging Swimsuit While Showing Off Her Platinum Blonde Locks: Photos
June 22 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
Alabama Barker is turning heads once again.
The 20-year-old influencer showed off her curves and dramatic platinum-blonde hair in a series of sizzling new photos shared on Instagram on Sunday, June 21.
Alabama Barker's Bombshell Photoshoot
Barker posed inside a wooden playhouse while wearing a neon yellow and green plunging bikini swimsuit layered under a shirt in the the same color.
In one snap, fans got a sneak peek of her bikini, which featured a blue logo.
Her caption was, "I wanna go to Brazil."
The eye-catching look highlighted her figure as she struck a series of sultry poses for the camera during golden hour.
The social media personality accessorized the look with silver jewelry and white designer slides, while her glam makeup featured dramatic lashes and glossy lips.
The Star Showed Off Her Platinum Blonde Hair
While the swimsuit certainly grabbed attention, Barker's waist-length platinum blonde locks stole the show.
In several snaps, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker showcased the voluminous hairstyle from multiple angles, giving followers a closer look at the cascading curls and glamorous blowout.
One photo captured the dramatic length from behind, while another zoomed in on the soft waves covering her face.
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Fans Raved Over Her Look
Fans were quick to shower Alabama with compliments after she uploaded the photos.
"The hair is always so tea," someone said.
"Stunning," a comment read, while another social media user declared, "Brazil wants you, babe."
"Also, sis, I need you to do my hair at least once in my life; this is soooo tea!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" someone begged.
Alabama Loves to Keep Fans Talking
Alabama's latest swimsuit snaps are just the latest in a long line of headline-making social media posts.
Back in May, the 20-year-old kicked off summer early when she shared a series of revealing photos from Miami's Design District.
The influencer posed at the edge of a luxury yacht in a daring thong bikini, pairing the barely-there swimsuit with a sheer floral cover-up that left little to the imagination.
In one photo, Alabama posed with her hand resting on her head while her long blonde ponytail cascaded down her back. Another steamy snap showed her taking a selfie while flaunting major cleavage in a plunging red halter top.
Alabama has also faced criticism over her NSFW social media content.
In January, after one follower commented, "If I wore that when I was your age, my parents would kill me," Alabama simply responded, "aw."
When another critic asked whether her father bought the lingerie she was wearing, she fired back, "ur pushing 40."