Alabama Barker Sets Pulses Racing in Plunging Swimsuit While Showing Off Her Platinum Blonde Locks: Photos

Alabama Barker showed off her figure in a revealing neon swimsuit.

The 20-year-old influencer showed off her curves and dramatic platinum-blonde hair in a series of sizzling new photos shared on Instagram on Sunday, June 21.

Alabama Barker is turning heads once again.

Barker posed inside a wooden playhouse while wearing a neon yellow and green plunging bikini swimsuit layered under a shirt in the the same color.

In one snap, fans got a sneak peek of her bikini, which featured a blue logo.

Her caption was, "I wanna go to Brazil."

The eye-catching look highlighted her figure as she struck a series of sultry poses for the camera during golden hour.

The social media personality accessorized the look with silver jewelry and white designer slides, while her glam makeup featured dramatic lashes and glossy lips.