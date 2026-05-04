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Alabama Barker Turns Heads in Tiny String Thong During Lavish Miami Getaway: Photos

Photo of Alabama Barker
Source: MEGA; @alabamabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker dared to show off her curves in a bold thong bikini while on a yacht in Miami.

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May 4 2026, Updated 4:44 p.m. ET

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Alabama Barker is starting her hot girl summer early in a thong bikini!

The 20-year-old daughter of exes Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler dared to wear a barely-there swimsuit in new photos posted via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 3.

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Alabama Barker Posed in Barely-There Thong Bikini

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Photo of Alabama Barker shared photos from a luxury yacht outing in Miami.
Source: @alabamabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker shared photos from a luxury yacht outing in Miami.

The influencer flaunted her figure at the edge of a luxury yacht, showing off a bold thong swimsuit look. She layered a sheer floral cover-up that left little to the imagination.

She confidently posed with her hand lifted to her head, letting her long blonde ponytail flow down her back.

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Alabama Barker's Steamy Photos Continued

Photo of Alabama Barker left little to the imagination in a red halter top.
Source: @alabamabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker left little to the imagination in a red halter top.

In another steamy upload, the blonde beauty stopped to take a selfie, showing off major cleavage in a plunging red halter top.

She rocked her signature full-glam make-up look, tagging the location as Miami's Design District.

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Alabama Barker Posed in Head-to-Toe Leather Look

Photo of Alabama Barker spilled out of a leather top while provocatively crawling on the ground.
Source: @alabamabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker spilled out of a leather top while provocatively crawling on the ground.

Alabama is no stranger to sharing racy photos online. On April 22, the social media star nearly popped out of a leather plunging top. She completed the risqué oufit with body-hugging leather pants and sky-high platform heels.

Taking things up a notch, she got down on her hands and knees, seductively crawling in front of a house as she posed for shots from multiple angles.

"Miss u," she coyly captioned the post.

Alabama Barker's Racy Photos Often Sparks Backlash

Photo of Alabama Barker's father, Travis Barker, was judged by social media for buying her lingerie for Christmas.
Source: @alabamabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker's father, Travis Barker, was judged by social media for buying her lingerie for Christmas.

Alabama has faced backlash over the NSFW photos she shares online in the past. In January, a social media critic responded to her post, writing, “If I wore that when I was your age, my parents would kill me,” to which she clap backed by saying, “aw.”

Another asked if her “daddy,” 50, bought the lingerie she was wearing, to which the influencer responded, “ur pushing 40.”

The Blink-182 drummer was famously ripped by fans in December 2025 after Alabama revealed he gifted her lingerie for Christmas.

“I have to go on a f------ rant. Why the f--- are you guys trying to make this lingerie thing a thing? It’s never going to be a thing, Gretchen,” she said in a TikTok posted on December 29, 2025, referencing a quote from Mean Girls. “[My stepmom] Kourtney [Kardashian] picked out the lingerie. Kourtney. You think my dad’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go pick out my daughter’s lingerie?’ No, it was on my Christmas list, and he wanted to make it happen for me, so he let Kourtney go pick out the lingerie. God forbid a girl wanted cute panties and bras.”

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