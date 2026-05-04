Alabama Barker Turns Heads in Tiny String Thong During Lavish Miami Getaway: Photos

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Alabama Barker is starting her hot girl summer early in a thong bikini! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler dared to wear a barely-there swimsuit in new photos posted via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 3.

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Alabama Barker Posed in Barely-There Thong Bikini

Source: @alabamabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker shared photos from a luxury yacht outing in Miami.

The influencer flaunted her figure at the edge of a luxury yacht, showing off a bold thong swimsuit look. She layered a sheer floral cover-up that left little to the imagination. She confidently posed with her hand lifted to her head, letting her long blonde ponytail flow down her back.

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Alabama Barker's Steamy Photos Continued

Source: @alabamabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker left little to the imagination in a red halter top.

In another steamy upload, the blonde beauty stopped to take a selfie, showing off major cleavage in a plunging red halter top. She rocked her signature full-glam make-up look, tagging the location as Miami's Design District.

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Alabama Barker Posed in Head-to-Toe Leather Look

Source: @alabamabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker spilled out of a leather top while provocatively crawling on the ground.

Alabama is no stranger to sharing racy photos online. On April 22, the social media star nearly popped out of a leather plunging top. She completed the risqué oufit with body-hugging leather pants and sky-high platform heels. Taking things up a notch, she got down on her hands and knees, seductively crawling in front of a house as she posed for shots from multiple angles. "Miss u," she coyly captioned the post.

Alabama Barker's Racy Photos Often Sparks Backlash

Source: @alabamabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker's father, Travis Barker, was judged by social media for buying her lingerie for Christmas.