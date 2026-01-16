Alabama Barker Sizzles in Skimpy Lingerie Photo After Christmas Gifting Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama Barker showed off her figure in a racy new lingerie photo. The social media star, 20, popped out of a lacy black one-piece as she posed alongside a friend on Friday, January 16. Barker wore her long blonde locks in loose waves as she flaunted her long legs in sheer tights and stilettos.

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker spilled out of lacy lingerie.

Travis Barker Bought Alabama Lingerie for the Holidays

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram/MEGA Alabama Barker's dad bought her lingerie for Christmas.

The 20-year-old’s sultry Instagram content comes nearly a month after she was dragged for revealing her dad bought her lingerie for Christmas. “Idc which way y’all spin this it’s WEIRD. They could have shopped for ANYTHING else,” one person wrote on social media, while another added, “Travis Barker is just weird, I’ve always said this. Even when I was in high school and Blink-182 first came out.”

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker defended dad Travis' gift.

Alabama was angered by the buzz and took to TikTok to share her strong opinions. “I have to go on a f------ rant. Why the f--- are you guys trying to make this lingerie thing a thing? It’s never going to be a thing, Gretchen,” she said in a December 29, 2025, TikTok, referencing a quote from Mean Girls. “[My stepmom] Kourtney [Kardashian] picked out the lingerie. Kourtney. You think my dad’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go pick out my daughter’s lingerie?’ No, it was on my Christmas list, and he wanted to make it happen for me, so he let Kourtney go pick out the lingerie. God forbid a girl wanted cute panties and bras.” Alabama told fans to “leave [her] alone,” or else she is “never going to do another Christmas haul.”

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker frequently flaunts her body online.

The blonde beauty’s fans came to her defense in the comments section. “People try to find the bad in everything I swear,” one person said, while another agreed, “This is a valid crashout.” “Y’all hating but she sitting there with her Birkin. Leave my girl alone,” a third quipped. Travis didn't respond to the controversy.

Alabama Barker Dragged for Lavish Christmas Haul

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker got a Birkin bag for Christmas.