or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Parkinson's Disease
OK LogoHEALTH

Alan Alda Admits 'Not That Well-Known' Sleep Disorder Symptom Preceded His Parkinson's Diagnosis by Years

Photo of Alan Alda
Source: MEGA

Alan Alda came clean about the 'not so well-known' sleep disorder symptoms.

Profile Image

Oct. 6 2026, Updated 9:40 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alan Alda is opening up about his sleep disorder symptoms.

In a new interview with CBS Mornings, Alda shared how he was physically “acting out [his] dreams,” which he described as a “not that well-known” symptom of Parkinson’s, before he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease.

“I had a dream that somebody was attacking me. And I picked up a sack of potatoes and threw it at ’em,” Alda shared.

“What I was really doing was throwing a pillow at Arlene, my wife,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Alan Alda opened up about his sleep disorder symptoms.
Source: MEGA

Alan Alda opened up about his sleep disorder symptoms.

The M*A*S*H actor also said that he initially didn’t have the more common symptoms of the disease.

“I had no twitch, no tremor, no problems with my voice,” he revealed.

Instead, he was showing signs of REM Sleep Behavior Disorder (RBD). In this condition, the brain fails to paralyze skeletal muscles during REM sleep, which causes a person to act out their dreams.

While RBD is often linked to Parkinson's disease, not everyone diagnosed with the sleep symptom is also diagnosed with the neurological disorder.

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Alda Deals With Parkinson's Using His Sense of Humor

Image of Alan Alda said that he initially didn’t have the more common symptoms of the disease.
Source: MEGA

Alan Alda said that he initially didn’t have the more common symptoms of the disease.

Alda continued to share in the interview that he relies a lot on his sense of humor to cope with how Parkinson’s disease affects his daily life.

“I’ll be at the computer keyboard writing an email, and Dr. Parkinson is moving my hand all over the screen. I have the mouse, and he’s eliminating things, and he’s deleting things that I need,” he said with a laugh.

“Once in a while, I get frustrated,” the actor continued. “But I find what makes me laugh about it, and then I go tell Arlene.”

MORE ON:
Parkinson's Disease

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alda Shared What He Hates About His Disease

Image of Alan Alda was showing signs of REM Sleep Behavior Disorder (RBD).
Source: MEGA

Alan Alda was showing signs of REM Sleep Behavior Disorder (RBD).

At the same time, Alda also admitted that he hates the fact that Arlene, his wife of almost 70 years, has to help button his shirt every morning due to his neurological condition.

“I do hate it, but the only thing that’s helpful is, ‘What haven’t I tried?’ And pretty soon, you get the feeling, ‘If I keep looking for new ways to try this, I’ll get a solution,'” he shared.

Image of Alan Alda also admitted that he hates the fact that Arlene, his wife of almost 70 years, has to help button his shirt every morning.
Source: MEGA

Alan Alda also admitted that he hates the fact that Arlene, his wife of almost 70 years, has to help button his shirt every morning.

Alda further emphasized that he tries to remain in “reality” amidst his health battle.

“I don’t want to wish it away. I can’t wish it away,” he noted. “I can’t hope for a better future. I gotta accept what is.”

He also added, “I don’t let Parkinson’s define me. It’s not who I am. It’s just a hobby.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.