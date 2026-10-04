Alan Alda Says He Has to 'Accept' Living With Parkinson's Disease: 'I Can't Wish It Away'
Oct. 4 2026, Updated 3:46 p.m. ET
Alan Alda is staying strong amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease.
The M*A*S*H icon, 90, recently got candid about his illness, saying he's learning to "accept" it 11 years after his preliminary diagnosis.
Alan Alda Went Public With His Disease in 2018
“I really think reality is my friend,” Alda told CBS News on Sunday, October 4. “I don’t want to wish it away. I can’t wish it away. I can’t hope for a better future. I gotta accept what is.”
The Emmy winner went public with his disease in 2018, and also opened up to the news outlet about getting his initial diagnosis.
"I had a symptom, which at the time was not that well-known: Acting out your dreams," he divulged. "I had a dream that somebody was attacking me. And I picked up a sack of potatoes and threw it at 'em. What I was really doing was throwing a pillow at Arlene, my wife."
"I had no twitch, no tremor, no problems with my voice," he recalled.
Parkinson's disease is characterized as a movement disorder of the nervous system where symptoms can include tremors, stiffness, rigid muscles, slow movements and speech problems.
Alan Alda Was Diagnosed in 2015 at Age 79
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Alda — who was 79-years-old when he first got the news of his disease — refuses to let it remain a big part of his life.
"I don't let Parkinson's define me," he said. "It's not who I am. It's just a hobby."
The Aviator actor also revealed he uses humor to keep his spirits up, adding: "The best way to deal with anything that's a little bit of a problem is to find out what's funny about it and laugh at it."
Alan Alda Said Parkinson's Disease Can Be 'Frustrating at Times'
“I’ll be at the computer keyboard writing an email, and Dr. Parkinson is moving my hand all over the screen. I have the mouse, and he’s eliminating things and he’s deleting things that I need," the TV star joked.
"Once in a while I get frustrated. But I find what makes me laugh about it, and then I go tell Arlene. Laughing first brought us together," he gushed over his wife of almost 70 years.
Alan and Arlene married in 1957 and share three daughters together, as well as eight grandchildren.
Despite his Parkinson's, Alan still feels good, even when Arlene has to help him get dressed in the mornings — an activity he's not too fond of.
"I do hate it, but the only thing that's helpful is: what haven't I tried? And pretty soon, you get the feeling, 'If I keep looking for new ways to try this, I'll get a solution.' It's a puzzle. Will I be able eventually to put my socks on? The last time I put my socks on was a tremendous moment to celebrate," he noted.