or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > celeb health
OK LogoHEALTH

Alan Alda Says He Has to 'Accept' Living With Parkinson's Disease: 'I Can't Wish It Away'

image Alan alda
Source: CBS NEWS

Alan Alda opened up about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis — 11 years after he first got the news.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 4 2026, Updated 3:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alan Alda is staying strong amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The M*A*S*H icon, 90, recently got candid about his illness, saying he's learning to "accept" it 11 years after his preliminary diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Alda Went Public With His Disease in 2018

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: CBS NEWS

Alan Alda shared he's ‘accepting’ his Parkinson's battle.

“I really think reality is my friend,” Alda told CBS News on Sunday, October 4. “I don’t want to wish it away. I can’t wish it away. I can’t hope for a better future. I gotta accept what is.”

The Emmy winner went public with his disease in 2018, and also opened up to the news outlet about getting his initial diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

image Alan alda
Source: CBS NEWS

'I had no twitch, no tremor, no problems with my voice,' the TV icon noted.

"I had a symptom, which at the time was not that well-known: Acting out your dreams," he divulged. "I had a dream that somebody was attacking me. And I picked up a sack of potatoes and threw it at 'em. What I was really doing was throwing a pillow at Arlene, my wife."

"I had no twitch, no tremor, no problems with my voice," he recalled.

Parkinson's disease is characterized as a movement disorder of the nervous system where symptoms can include tremors, stiffness, rigid muscles, slow movements and speech problems.

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Alda Was Diagnosed in 2015 at Age 79

MORE ON:
celeb health

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image Alan alda

Alan Alda was 79 when he was diagnosed with the illness.

Alda — who was 79-years-old when he first got the news of his disease — refuses to let it remain a big part of his life.

"I don't let Parkinson's define me," he said. "It's not who I am. It's just a hobby."

The Aviator actor also revealed he uses humor to keep his spirits up, adding: "The best way to deal with anything that's a little bit of a problem is to find out what's funny about it and laugh at it."

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Alda Said Parkinson's Disease Can Be 'Frustrating at Times'

image Alan alda
Source: MEGA

Alan Alda and his wife, Arlene, have been married since 1957.

“I’ll be at the computer keyboard writing an email, and Dr. Parkinson is moving my hand all over the screen. I have the mouse, and he’s eliminating things and he’s deleting things that I need," the TV star joked.

"Once in a while I get frustrated. But I find what makes me laugh about it, and then I go tell Arlene. Laughing first brought us together," he gushed over his wife of almost 70 years.

Alan and Arlene married in 1957 and share three daughters together, as well as eight grandchildren.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Alan Alda
Source: MEGA

Alan Alda explained his wife helps him get dressed every morning.

Despite his Parkinson's, Alan still feels good, even when Arlene has to help him get dressed in the mornings — an activity he's not too fond of.

"I do hate it, but the only thing that's helpful is: what haven't I tried? And pretty soon, you get the feeling, 'If I keep looking for new ways to try this, I'll get a solution.' It's a puzzle. Will I be able eventually to put my socks on? The last time I put my socks on was a tremendous moment to celebrate," he noted.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.