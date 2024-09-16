Alan Cumming Says Season 3 of 'The Traitors' Was a 'Bloodbath': 'Brutal'

"It's brutal," Cumming explained while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys. "Big time brutal — and what I love about this is that some of the people, like the biggest set of stars in it, go out really quickly."

"And what happens on this, I can't really say, of course, but it's a bloodbath, and then it gets really lovely," the Cabaret alum dished about the drama.