Alan Cumming Says Season 3 of 'The Traitors' Was a 'Bloodbath': 'Brutal'
Alan Cumming is giving The Traitors fans a major tease!
The beloved host, who already secured an Emmy win for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program for his work on the Peacock smash, spilled the tea about what went down while filming the highly anticipated third season.
"It's brutal," Cumming explained while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys. "Big time brutal — and what I love about this is that some of the people, like the biggest set of stars in it, go out really quickly."
"And what happens on this, I can't really say, of course, but it's a bloodbath, and then it gets really lovely," the Cabaret alum dished about the drama.
The cast for the latest installment is stacked with superstars, including Tom Sandoval, Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, Ciara Miller, Chanel Ayan, Dylan Efron, Nikki Garcia, and Wells Adams, just to name a few.
When Cumming was previously asked about the new crop of traitors and faithfuls, he noted how he had his eye on the infamous Vanderpump Rules star. "I knew he was a big cheater. And some hilarious things happened, he made some gaffes. He made some mistakes that put him in much hotter water," he explained in a separate interview about Sandoval.
“Its so fascinating when you meet these people with the reputations and you see them trying to reinvent themselves or being confounded,” the television personality noted. “It’s a kind of leveling show, The Traitors, because it doesn’t matter what you’ve done before. In some ways it will redeem him, in other ways it will reinforce what everyone thinks."
The Broadway vet has won audiences over with his over-the-top personality on the series. Luckily, for Cumming, he enjoys the entire process as well. "I really love doing it," he explained in an interview earlier this year. "I love the fact it’s connected with everyone in this way. Everyone’s really obsessed by it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When asked about the biggest draw of the show, which has many variations of the franchise all around the world, Cumming pointed out, “We all lie, but we forget to see when people are lying or have to lie [to us.]. It’s a sociological thing. We’re a secret camera, getting to watch people do stuff we never normally get to [see].”
E! News conducted the interview with Cumming.
The Hollywood Reporter conducted the third interview with Cumming.