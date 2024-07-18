OK Magazine
'The Traitors' Host Alan Cumming Only Knew Tom Sandoval as a 'Cheater' Before He Joined Competition Series

Composite photo of Alan Cumming and Tom Sandoval.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Alan Cumming didn’t know much about the infamous Tom Sandoval before the latter joined the Season 3 cast of The Traitors.

The competition show host recently sat down for an interview where he dished on his experience working with the Vanderpump Rules star.

the traitors host alan cumming tom sandoval cheater joined series
Source: MEGA

Alan Cumming has hosted 'The Traitors' since Season 1.

“Are you familiar with Tom Sandoval and the Scandoval now?” the interviewer queried.

“I knew he was a big cheater. And some hilarious things happened, he made some gaffes. He made some mistakes that put him in much hotter water,” The Good Wife alum stated of the reality TV personality, who was unfaithful to his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with her then-close friend Raquel Leviss.

“Its so fascinating when you meet these people with the reputations and you see them trying to reinvent themselves or being confounded,” the 59-year-old added. “It’s a kinda leveling show, The Traitors, cause it doesn’t matter what you’ve done before.”

The reported then asked, “How do you think his time on The Traitors my help or hurt his public image?”

the traitors host alan cumming tom sandoval cheater joined series
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval will appear on Season 3 of 'The Traitors.'

“In some ways it will redeem him, in other ways it will reinforce what everyone thinks,” Cumming admitted.

The journalist brought up Sandoval’s new bombshell lawsuit against Madix, where the 41-year-old claimed the blonde beauty “obtained access” to his phone on March 1, 2023, and looked at explicit videos of him and Leviss without having “authorization or permission” to do so.

the traitors host alan cumming tom sandoval cheater joined series
Source: MEGA

The game show host admitted he didn't know much about the Bravo star before filming began.

Cumming denounced Sandoval’s legal action, saying, “Come on, Tom.”

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Sandoval alleged Madix “made copies” of the video she found on his phone and distributed it to “Leviss and third parties” without his consent.

the traitors host alan cumming tom sandoval cheater joined series
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval infamously cheated on ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

The Love Island USA host’s lawyer Justin Susman later released a statement regarding the lawsuit: “It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing. Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices.”

Source: OK!
“If he or his mistress had their way,” the legal mind added, “it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself. Even months after the New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval ‘the most hated man in America,’ he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims.”

Entertainment Tonight interviewed Cumming.

