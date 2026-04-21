Alan Osmond's Final Days: 'Struggling' Singer Managed to 'Chuckle' During 'Tender Moment' With Brother Merrill 2 Days Before His Sad Death

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Alan Osmond's brother Merrill revealed he spent some one-on-one time with his sibling just two days before he passed away at age 76 on Monday, April 20, after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis. Merrill, 72, shared a statement about their last day together via Facebook on Tuesday, April 21.

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Alan Osmond Was 'Struggling' Before Death

Source: mega Merrill Osmond revealed he had a 'heart to heart' with brother Alan two days before he died at age 76.

"We talked as brothers do, heart to heart," Merrill shared. "He was struggling, but when I shared a joke or two, he found the strength to chuckle… and then he smiled." "In a tender moment I will never forget, he leaned close and whispered something into my ear. He said, 'Merrill, you and I worked side by side. We created, we produced, we directed… we gave our hearts to The Plan with Wayne. Please… do something with it. Let people know what we were trying to say," the sibling spilled. "I want you to know, his request will be honored."

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Source: mega Alan Osmond was 'struggling' before he died but still managed to have a 'tender moment' with his sibling.

Merrill gushed that Alan's life was "measured in love, sacrifice and purpose." "His creativity, his vision, and his deep understanding of the Savior’s teachings were simply part of who he was. He lived it. He felt it. He shared it," the message continued. "He wanted me to tell you how much he loved you, and I believe that with all my heart. He gave everything he had to the Lord, to his family and to all of you."

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Merrill Osmond Says Alan Is 'No Longer in Pain'

Source: mega Merrill Osmond encouraged fans to 'rejoice' instead of 'weep' since his brother is now 'free.'

The musician insisted he's "felt" his brother since his passing. "I have felt his quiet encouragement telling me to keep going… to keep building faith… to keep sharing light," he expressed. "His testimony is not gone, it lives on, and it will continue to be felt far beyond this life." Merrill told people not to have heavy hearts and insisted that instead of "weeping," fans should "rejoice" since he's now "free" and "no longer in pain."

Merrill Osmond Gave His Brother One Last Request

Source: mega Alan Osmond was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1987.