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Alan Ritchson Says He Had a 'Crazy Week' Following Fiery Brawl With Neighbor

Photo of Alan Ritchson
Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson addressed the 'crazy week’ he had just days after a video surfaced of him in a heated brawl with his neighbor in Tennessee.

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March 25 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

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Alan Ritchson didn't play coy when he shared a quick life update after a heated altercation with his neighbor.

"Happy to be back in the booth after such a crazy week!" Ritchson, 43, captioned a selfie video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, March 25.

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Alan Ritchson Said He Had a 'Crazy Week' After Brawl

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Photo of Alan Ritchson shared that he wrapped 'Reacher' season 4 during his 'crazy week.'
Source: @alanritchson/Instagram

Alan Ritchson shared that he wrapped 'Reacher' season 4 during his 'crazy week.'

In the 14-second clip, Ritchson said he was in the ADR booth for the final time, which is where actors re-record dialogue in post-production to improve audio quality.

"That’s a wrap for me on post-production — #Reacher Season 4," he wrote in the caption of the post. "This is, without a doubt the most gripping season yet. I think we hit our stride. Firing on all cylinders… as it were."

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Fans Made Jokes in the Comments Section

Photo of Fans supported the actor in the comments section.
Source: @alanritchson/Instagram

Fans supported the actor in the comments section.

Ritchson received a flurry of responses from his followers, including many who playfully referenced his recent physical altercation with his neighbor.

"If we were neighbors I’d bake you cookies and water your plants, just sayin!" one fan wrote, while another user added, "Can’t wait brother! Keep your head up about the other bs! You did the right thing. He put his hands on you first. You defended yourself. You really are Reacher on and off screen, I love it. Hah. 💪🏽."

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Alan Ritchson Was Involved in a Physical Altercation With a Neighbor

Photo of The brawl began after the neighbor purposely stepped in front of Alan Ritchson's motorbike.
Source: MEGA

The brawl began after the neighbor purposely stepped in front of Alan Ritchson's motorbike.

The update came days after the War Machine actor was caught on video in a physical altercation with a neighbor near his home in Brentwood, Tenn.

In the social media footage, a man, who was later identified as Ritchson's neighbor Ronnie Taylor, appeared to purposely step in front of the actor's motorcycle in the middle of the street, causing him to crash.

"You f------ kidding me dude?" the actor angrily said as he pushed the man to the ground. "Stand in front of a f------ bike again. You threatened my safety."

In response, Taylor said Ritchson had been driving through the neighborhood like a "lunatic" and refused to move from in front of his motorbike. Taylor continued to badger the actor until he responded with several blows.

"I don't really wish the guy any malice or ill will, but we just don't need people riding through neighborhoods like this," Taylor told told TMZ about the altercation. "I just decided I'm going to take a stand because someone has to, or it's going to end up way worse."

Police Confirm Alan Ritchson Did Not Instigate Fight

Photo of Alan Ritchson wore a body camera, which captured footage during the altercation.
Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson wore a body camera, which captured footage during the altercation.

After reviewing video footage and witness statements, investigators confirmed the Reacher star did not start the fight.

"Authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense,” Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin told The Hollywood Reporter.

Ritchson declined to press charges despite his neighbor admitting to instigating the fight.

“Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges. With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken,” the statement added.

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