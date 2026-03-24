Alan Ritchson Shares Cryptic Message After Heated Brawl With Neighbor: 'Never Interrupt Your Enemy'

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Alan Ritchson opted to remain mysterious after making headlines for getting into a heated brawl with his neighbor. On Monday night, March 23, the Reacher star, 43, uploaded an Instagram Reel with a cryptic quote, seemingly in response to a video surfacing hours prior of him beating up his neighbor, who identified himself as Ronnie Taylor, near his Tennessee home over the weekend. "Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake," a quote attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte read in the subtle social media post.

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Alan Ritchson Accused of Hitting His Neighbor 'at Least 4 Times'

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson shared a cryptic message after getting into a brawl with his neighbor.

While Ritchson didn't provide any further commentary alongside the upload, it appeared to be an acknowledgment of the highly-publicized ordeal. Ritchson's apparent reaction comes after his neighbor accused the famed actor of hitting him "at least four times." Taylor said the incident occurred as a result of Ritchson "speeding" and "disturbing the peace" on his Kawasaki bike in his Tennessee neighborhood with two children believed to be the Playdate star's kids.

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Alan Ritchson's Neighbor Reportedly Approached Him in 'Really Aggressive' Manner

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson allegedly hit his neighbor 'at least four times.'

The neighbor admitted to giving Ritchson the middle finger, claiming the celebrity returned the gesture before the feud turned physical. While Taylor placed blame for the altercation on Ritchson, a source close to the War Machine actor alleged "witnesses saw Alan riding his motorcycle down the street" when his neighbor "bolted into the street to try to stop Alan‘s bike in a ‘really aggressive’ manner," per TMZ. The insider insisted Taylor was the one to trigger the physical aspect of the conflict by pushing Ritchson, though police are reportedly still investigating both sides of the dispute.

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Alan Ritchson's Neighbor Speaks Out After Heated Brawl

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson was allegedly speeding through his neighborhood on a Kawasaki bike when the brawl occurred.

Taylor spoke to TMZ after the dispute gained attention online, showing the news outlet wounds on his nose and forehead, with scrapes and cuts visible across his face. "I'm an experienced motorcycle rider, and I heard this incessant speeding and revving in the neighborhood," he explained. "Numerous people caught him on Ring doorbell cameras speeding through the neighborhood."

'Someone's Going to Get Hurt'

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson shared a cryptic message about an 'enemy' hours after a video of his dispute made headlines.