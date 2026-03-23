'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Beats Up Neighbor in Front of Children During Heated Altercation: Report

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Alan Ritchson was allegedly involved in a physical dispute over the weekend — and it was caught on video. The Reacher star reportedly beat up his neighbor on Sunday, March 22, after the alleged victim, Ronnie Taylor, tried to stop Ritchson from speeding on his motorbike in Tennessee. Ritchson was said to be riding around with his two children when the incident occurred. The famed actor and his kids had supposedly been riding his bike at an excessive speed, revving his engine and disturbing the peace for two days straight before the brawl went down, according to TMZ.

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Alan Ritchson Reportedly Enraged Neighbor by Speeding on His Motorbike

Source: MEGA The fight reportedly turned physical after a neighbor scolded Ritchson to stop speeding on his motorbike.

Taylor confessed he flipped off Ritchson on Saturday, March 21, noting the actor returned the gesture. One day later, Ritchson allegedly came back on his motorbike alongside the two kids and was speeding again. Annoyed by the speeding, Taylor said he asked Ritchson, "Can you f---ing stop this please," however, things apparently became physical instead. The neighbor alerted authorities, claiming to cops that Ritchson punched him in the face and kicked him. Taylor accused Ritchson of falling of his bike, getting back on and trying to run him off.

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Alan Ritchson Allegedly Punched Neighbor 'at Least 4 Times'

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson was supposedly riding with his two children when the incident occurred.

A bitter brawl broke out, as Taylor accused Ritchson of hitting him in the back of the head and punching him "at least four times" while the neighbor was on the ground. He was reportedly left with bruising and swelling on his impacted body parts. Ritchson supposedly rode away after the fight, though neighbors apparently witnessed the entire ordeal. Taylor told the news outlet he did not go to the hospital as a result of his injuries. Law enforcement sources informed TMZ an investigation is underway for both parties, though zero arrests have been made at time of press.

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Neighbor Tried Stopping Alan Ritchson's Bike in a 'Really Aggressive' Manner

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson was accused of punching his neighbor 'at least four times.'

After initial news broke about the altercation, insiders close to Ritchson insisted to the publication that the Playdate star did not instigate the fight and claimed the actor was pushed off his bike twice by Taylor before the start of the three-minute video zooming in on the physical clash. Taylor was additionally accused of trying to stop Ritchson's bike in a "really aggressive" manner, causing the War Machine star to fall off of the motorcycle and suffer his own scrapes and bruising. He allegedly also suffered a small cut on his finger.

Alan Ritchson's Neighbor Accused of 'Initiating and Instigating' Entire Brawl

Source: MEGA Sources close to Alan Ritchson claimed the neighbor 'initiated and instigated' the altercation.