All About Alan Ritchson's Family: Meet the Actor's Wife and 3 Kids

Alan Ritchson and his wife, Catherine, are parents to three children.

Alan Ritchson and his wife, Catherine, have been married for nearly two decades.

Alan Ritchson is a loving husband to his wife of nearly 20 years, Catherine Ritchson.

The Reacher actor met his future wife while attending high school in Florida. He was 17 and Catherine was 16 at the time.

During a September 2023 appearance on "The Road to Wisdom" podcast, Catherine confirmed their paths crossed during a dance class.

"I'll never forget seeing him for the first time in the [dance] studio. I turned to my friend Miriam and I said, 'Who is that?'" she recalled. "He, at some point, came up to me and we just got chatting."

However, Alan broke up with her at the end of their first summer together because he thought it was just a "fling." Catherine joked she made him "pay for it ever since."

"He still justifies it. He's like, 'You lived 30 minutes away, I couldn't afford gas,'" she continued.

A few years later, they reconnected through a mutual friend while she was studying at the University of Florida. Catherine said "[the rest is] history after then."

Alan and Catherine exchanged vows on May 12, 2006, and have since welcomed three children.