Alan Ritchson Fight Drama: Man Who Got Beat Up by Actor Reveals How Brawl 'Escalated'
March 23 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Reacher star Alan Ritchson's fight victim Ronnie Taylor revealed why they came to blows in a video that went viral on March 23.
The 43-year-old actor was seen in the clip getting into a brawl with Taylor in their Nashville, Tenn., neighborhood.
The Fight Went Down Over Alan Ritchson Riding His Motorcycle
The two got into a scuffle in front of Ritchson's kids in their neighborhood, with Taylor claiming the argument was over the star's motorcycle.
On Monday, March 23, Taylor spoke to TMZ about the incident and showed them his wounds on his nose and forehead. His face was scraped and had cuts all over.
"I'm an experienced motorcycle rider, and I heard this incessant speeding and revving in the neighborhood," Taylor said.
Ronnie Taylor Asked Alan Ritchson to Slow Down His Bike
He didn’t recognize Ritchson at first and asked him to slow down his motorcycle.
"Numerous people caught him on Ring doorbell cameras speeding through the neighborhood," Taylor added.
"When I was cleaning my bike outside my house once or twice, and I walked in front of him and told him: 'You've got to stop. Someone's going to get hurt.' And it escalated quite quickly from there," he recalled.
"I did push him because he was coming towards me," he said. "And he kicked the c--- out of me."
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'He Kicked the C--- Out of Me,' Ronnie Taylor Claimed
"I don't wish the guy any malice or ill will but we don't need people riding through neighborhoods like this. I decided I was going to take a stand. It's going to end up way worse than what it could've been," Taylor said.
In the clip, the Smallville alum punches Taylor "at least four times" while he was on the ground.
An investigation is currently ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
Alan Ritchson Reportedly Did Not Instigate the Fight
Taylor previously told the publication he opted not to go to the hospital for his injuries.
TMZ reported Ritchson did not instigate the scuffle, and he was pushed off his motorcycle by Taylor before they fought. A source alleged to the outlet Taylor shoved Ritchson's bike in a "really aggressive" manner, and he then fell off the two-wheeler.
The War Machine actor apparently suffered bruises, a few scrapes, and a small cut on one of his fingers.