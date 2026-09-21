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Alan Ritchson Reveals Which Jack Reacher Plot Was Scrapped When Donald Trump Was Re-Elected

Split photo of Alan Ritchson and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson revealed his ‘Reacher’ adaptation was scrapped after Donald Trump was re-elected president.

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Sept. 21 2026, Updated 5:36 a.m. ET

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Alan Ritchson is opening up about a Reacher storyline that almost made it to the screen.

The actor, who stars as Jack Reacher and also serves as an executive producer on the Prime Video series, revealed on Threads that he had previously gotten approval to adapt Lee Child’s 1998 novel Die Trying.

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Alan Ritchson Revealed ‘Die Trying’ Was Once Approved

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Image of Alan Ritchson said the plans for 'Reacher' changed after ‘someone got re-elected.'
Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson said the plans for 'Reacher' changed after ‘someone got re-elected.'

The revelation came after a fan expressed their disappointment that the show has yet to tackle the book, which follows Reacher after he is kidnapped alongside an FBI agent and taken to a heavily armed militia compound in Montana.

“Every season of Reacher so far has been great, and I understand that they may be avoiding the earlier novels due to their slightly less standalone nature, but every year I’m sad to learn that next season won’t be the book where he kills his way through a white supremacist militia camp,” the fan wrote.

Ritchson replied with a surprisingly revealing response.

“My favorite book. Fun fact: I had it approved until someone got re-elected,” he wrote.

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Image of Alan Ritchson called ‘Die Trying’ his favorite book in the series.
Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson called ‘Die Trying’ his favorite book in the series.

Although Ritchson did not directly name Donald Trump in the post, his reference appeared to point to the president’s victory in the November 2024 election.

The comment quickly sparked a wave of reactions, with one person saying, "Now it all makes sense why season 4 has a white politician running for president be a GOOD GUY. idk if the book had that, but this is still funny timing."

Another user lamented, “So a storyline about killing white supremacists gets un-approved bc it too closely resembles current gov’t leaders..”

"Very telling of the current administration. It’s a shame," a third commented.

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Ritchson’s ‘Reacher’ Has Already Been Renewed for Season 5

Image of Alan Ritchson’s revelation sparked strong reactions from ‘Reacher’ fans.
Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson’s revelation sparked strong reactions from ‘Reacher’ fans.

Ritchson did not explain exactly why the planned adaptation was shelved, or which season he had originally hoped would feature Die Trying.

Representatives for the 43-year-old and Prime Video have been contacted for comment.

Season 3, for example, saw Reacher go undercover inside a criminal organization while investigating an arms trafficking operation.

Image of Alan Ritchson will adapt ‘Make Me’ for the next ‘Reacher’ season,
Source: MEGA

Alan Ritchson will adapt ‘Make Me’ for the next ‘Reacher’ season,

There is still plenty more Reacher ahead, though.

Amazon renewed the series for a fifth season earlier this year, with the upcoming installment set to adapt Child’s Make Me.

Ritchson has also already teased the new season while filming in Canada.

“What’s that? Am I wearing a parka? That’s a great question,” he joked in an Instagram video, adding, “It’s really an honor to be shooting season 5 in the snow while you guys are enjoying season 4.”

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