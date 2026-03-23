Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says She's 'Proud' of Herself as Nursing School Hasn't 'Been Easy'

Article continues below advertisement

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is proving she's more than just a reality TV star, even as she admits nursing school has been difficult. "I know every single day I’m getting a little stronger, a little smarter, and a little closer to the nurse I’ve always dreamed of becoming," Thompson, 20, captioned a video posted via Instagram on Sunday, March 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reflected on Not 'Easy' Nursing School Journey

Source: @alanahoneybooboothompson/Instagram Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson shared details about her nursing school journey.

The former reality TV star was seen in a classroom, focused on preparing an IV needle on a mock blood vessel. She wore navy blue medical scrubs, pink gloves and cream-colored cat-eye glasses. "This journey hasn’t been easy, but my heart is in it, and one day I’m going to be an amazing pediatric nurse," she continued. "And just a reminder I’m still in school and still learning every single day, so I don’t need comments about how I did something wrong or how you would’ve done it differently. This is part of the process, and I’m growing every day."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Nursing School Journey

Source: MEGA Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson made her reality TV debut on 'Toddlers & Tiaras.'

Fans had nothing but praise for the media personality, who made her reality TV debut on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012. "Proud of you, Alana. You are amazing and keep going to fulfil your dream, you will be an awesome pediatric nurse," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "You have so, so many 'Auntie's' that have watched you grow up & that are so very proud of you! 🧡 The babies are going to love you!" "I really needed to hear this today! Struggling with my last semester of college to become a teacher. Also, so proud of you and love you!" a third added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Lost Her Sister in 2023

Source: @honeybooboo/instagram;@annamarie35/instagram Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson lost her eldest sibling, Anna Cardwell, in December 2023.

Alana 'Honey Boo' Thompson's Late Sister Was Her Biggest Supporter

Source: MEGA Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson said Anna Cardwell was her biggest supporter in pursuing higher education.