Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Dies 'Peacefully' at Age 29 After Stage 4 Cancer Battle
Mama June’s oldest daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell sadly passed away at age 29 following a stage 4 cancer battle.
On Sunday, December 10, Mama June announced the mother-of-two’s tragic death on Instagram.
“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today,” the reality TV star penned alongside a family portrait.
“We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time,” she concluded.
In response to the heartbreaking post, fans of the brood shared their support amid the sad news.
“I am so sorry for your loss… I don’t even know what to say. Praying so hard for your family at this time 😓🙏💙 Anna will be remembered forever,” one person wrote, while a second added, “Ohh I’m so so sorry 💔. Far too young.. FU cancer!! Thinking of you all ❤️❤️❤️.”
Another person reminisced on their love for Anna on the clans many TV shows, saying, “Most of us watched Anna grow watching Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.. I’m so sorry for your loss. Losing a child is the worst thing anyone could ever go through. ❤️ June we all love you and your crew. Rest In Peace Anna.”
As OK! previously reported, the announcement came a day after Mama June shared posts pleading for prayers as Anna's health was in decline.
“Y’all we are asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time #cancersucks,” one upload read, alongside a photo of a pair of hands praying.
After fans speculated Anna may have died, the 44-year-old uploaded a video explaining the situation.
“I just want to let y’all know that some things have changed in our life over the last few weeks, which are totally out of our control. God has all the faith and holds all the cards, but Anna is still with us,” she began the video posted on December 9.
“But as we are going through this transition, we are asking still for continued prayers for Anna, continued prayers for the family,” she noted.
“I’m gonna sign off, this will be my last message. When that time does come, we will also as a family come to y’all on social media because Anna would not have it any f------ other way. But we love you guys, and continue to pray for us as a family,” she added.
“We are spending this time as a family, enjoying our moments and making memories,” Mama June concluded.
She captioned the video with a message that read, “This will be my last post till that time comes for us we are asking for continued prayers and thought till I post again we are enjoying the time and making the memories that will last us a lifetime.”