Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Late Sister Anna Threatened to 'Haunt' Her If She Didn't Keep This Promise
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson made sure to follow through on her word to late sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell after the latter's death in December 2023.
In a new interview, the 18-year-old revealed her oldest sibling was her biggest supporter when it came to the teenager pursuing a college education.
"I consistently remind myself when Anna told me, she was like, 'If I pass and you're not in nursing school, I will haunt you,'" Thompson recalled of what the mother-of-two said to her before she died at age 29 from stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.
The reality star recently wrapped up her first year at Regis University in Colorado, which she said went well.
"I do tell a lot of people that my second semester went a lot better than my first semester. I think my first semester, it was just everything with Anna and also trying to adjust to college and then, I also moved out of state," the Toddlers & Tiaras alum explained. "So, it was just a whole bunch that was going on in my first semester, but I got through it and my second semester it was a lot more smooth sailing."
"I actually go back in two months, so I still have a little bit of time. I've been back home in Georgia for a lot of my summer. I go back to Colorado [on] the 20th of this month, but I am ready to go back home for sure. I'm more than ready, like counting down the days," Thompson shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Calls Out Mama June for Wasting $500K on a 'Bag of Crack' After Refusing to Help Daughter Alana Thompson Pay for College
- Mama June Admits She Spent Alana Thompson's 'DWTS' Money — But Insists Child Star Still Has $200,000 in Savings: 'She's Not Broke'
- Mama June Insists She 'Didn't Really Steal Any Money' From Daughter Alana's Bank Account
The bubbly TV personality dished more on her career aspirations, spilling that her main goal is to "help people."
"I really want to be a neonatal nurse, so I want to work with little babies," Thompson said. "I want to work with little babies, I don't want to have no babies though. That's my motto."
The former pageant contestant's education has been a hot topic on the brood's reality show, as Mama June, 44, admitted she used $30,000 of the money Thompson earned on her own from gigs like The Masked Singer for family expenses when it was meant for the star's college fund.
"That time was, like, honestly a dark place in my life," June admitted to Entertainment Tonight of her actions.
"I thought that 100 percent of that money was going into that account, so I thought once I got old enough that I could really sit on my a-- for the four years that I'm in college because I worked so long. I worked, I was 6, and a lot of people cannot say that," Thompson explained. "So I worked really hard for what I have and the money that I have, so I was assuming or under the assumption she put 100 percent of the money in there, but that's not how that worked."
The young star has yet to be repaid, noting, "I have been trying to get over it and trying to push through it."
People spoke to Thompson about what her sister told her about pursuing an education.