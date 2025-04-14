Alana Thompson Vows to Expose 'Hard Truths' in New Film 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' After Family Drama With Mama June Shannon

Alana Thompson vowed to expose 'hard truths' in her new film 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' after being involved in some family drama with Mama June Shannon.

“It’s finally here… I Was Honey Boo Boo premieres May 17 at 8/7c on Lifetime, and y’all… this one is personal,” she shared on Instagram. “This film tells my story, the real one. Beyond the glitter, the pageants, and the catchphrases, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. I’m narrating the film myself because nobody can tell it like I can. From family struggles and hard truths to finding my own voice, I Was Honey Boo Boo shows the side of child stardom the cameras didn’t always catch.” Thompson thanked everyone who’s “supported” her “through the ups and downs,” sharing she hopes “this movie brings some healing, not just for me, but for anyone who’s ever felt misunderstood or unheard.”

“Set your alarms for May 17th,” she concluded. “We’re doing this together.”