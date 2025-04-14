or
Alana Thompson Vows to Expose 'Hard Truths' in New Film 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' After Family Drama With Mama June Shannon

Photo of Alana Thompson
Source: MEGA

Alana Thompson vowed to expose 'hard truths' in her new film 'I Was Honey Boo Boo' after being involved in some family drama with Mama June Shannon.

By:

April 14 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson confirmed she is going to be narrating a film about her life.

Photo of Alana Thompson
Source: MEGA

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson became a household name after an appearance on 'Toddlers & Tiaras.'

“It’s finally here… I Was Honey Boo Boo premieres May 17 at 8/7c on Lifetime, and y’all… this one is personal,” she shared on Instagram. “This film tells my story, the real one. Beyond the glitter, the pageants, and the catchphrases, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. I’m narrating the film myself because nobody can tell it like I can. From family struggles and hard truths to finding my own voice, I Was Honey Boo Boo shows the side of child stardom the cameras didn’t always catch.” Thompson thanked everyone who’s “supported” her “through the ups and downs,” sharing she hopes “this movie brings some healing, not just for me, but for anyone who’s ever felt misunderstood or unheard.”

“Set your alarms for May 17th,” she concluded. “We’re doing this together.”

Photo of Alana Thompson and Lauryn Shannon
Source: MEGA

Lauryn Shannon was awarded custody of Alana Thompson in 2022.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo — which followed the young star and her family's life — premiered on TLC on August 8, 2012, after Thompson’s episode of Toddlers & Tiaras made her a household name.

TLC ended up canceling the show in October 2014, after Thompson’s mother, June "Mama June" Shannon, was spotted with a man who served 10 years behind bars for aggravated child molestation. He was also a registered s-- offender that Shannon’s oldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, filed charges against, accusing him of molesting her.

Shannon ended up admitting to Entertainment Tonight the father of one of her other children Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon was also a s-- offender who went to prison for sexual exploitation of minors after he was caught on To Catch a Predator in 2005.

Photo of June Shannon
Source: MEGA

June 'Mama June' Shannon accused Alana Thompson's father of abuse.

In a 2017 interview with Page Six, June exposed more family problems, claiming Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, who is Alana’s father, was abusive.

“It’s time the world sees him for what he is,” she said. “[Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon’s] eye buckle was caused by him … because he got mad. So many emotional and physical scars with the kids.” She also noted Alana hadn’t had a relationship with her father for “a long time.”

June ended up losing custody of Alana in 2022, with Alana’s sister Lauryn becoming her legal guardian — three years after June was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Photo of Alana Thompson
Source: MEGA

Alana Thompson said her heart was 'completely broken' when her sister Anna Cardwell died.

The family also dealt with another tragedy, losing sister Anna to cancer in December 2023.

"My heart is completely broken," Alana shared at the time. “Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever.”

