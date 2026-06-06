'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown Faced Emotional Turmoil Before Death
June 6 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Matt Brown, known for his role on Alaskan Bush People, faced significant emotional challenges leading up to his untimely death.
A family friend shared exclusive insights with Page Six, revealing the reality star's struggles just days before his passing.
On Saturday, May 30, authorities recovered Brown's body from the Okanogan River in Washington state. His brother, Bear Brown, confirmed that Matt died by suicide. This revelation shocked fans and raised questions about the pressures faced by reality stars.
Chay Moore, a friend of the Brown family and member of the team that discovered Matt’s body, recounted seeing him less than three weeks before the tragedy. He noted that Matt was dealing with significant stress.
“He couldn’t get his pickup truck running, and that was part of his frustration on that day,” Chay explained.
Matt’s recent breakup with girlfriend Jamie also didn't help the situation.
Chay indicated that this personal issue was “definitely on his mind” during their last encounter.
The emotional toll from this breakup compounded Matt's existing struggles, leading to a sense of hopelessness.
After his truck broke down, Matt resorted to using public transportation to get by.
Chay described how Matt “had been walking and riding buses… to survive.”
The combination of personal and logistical issues created an overwhelming situation for the reality star.
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Jamie played a crucial role in the search for Matt's body.
Chay stated, “Matt’s girlfriend was really, really pushing us hard to get it moving and get out there on that water,” suggesting she had a strong intuition about where he might be.
Bear echoed these sentiments in a TikTok video, discussing Matt’s emotional state.
He mentioned that Matt had been “going through a really bad breakup” and hinted at drinking issues.
Bear clarified that the family did not “shun” Matt, emphasizing that he distanced himself.
The Brown family gained fame from their life on Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People, which aired from 2014 to 2019. Their experiences captivated audiences but also exposed them to public scrutiny. Matt’s death underscores the mental health challenges that can accompany fame.
For those struggling with similar challenges, it is crucial to reach out for help. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by calling or texting 988.