'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown Faced Emotional Turmoil Before Death

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Matt Brown, known for his role on Alaskan Bush People, faced significant emotional challenges leading up to his untimely death. A family friend shared exclusive insights with Page Six, revealing the reality star's struggles just days before his passing. On Saturday, May 30, authorities recovered Brown's body from the Okanogan River in Washington state. His brother, Bear Brown, confirmed that Matt died by suicide. This revelation shocked fans and raised questions about the pressures faced by reality stars.

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Source: @mattbrown511/Instagram Matt Brown was found dead in Washington state's Okanogan River on May 30, and his brother Bear Brown later confirmed that he died by suicide.

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Chay Moore, a friend of the Brown family and member of the team that discovered Matt’s body, recounted seeing him less than three weeks before the tragedy. He noted that Matt was dealing with significant stress. “He couldn’t get his pickup truck running, and that was part of his frustration on that day,” Chay explained.

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Matt’s recent breakup with girlfriend Jamie also didn't help the situation. Chay indicated that this personal issue was “definitely on his mind” during their last encounter. The emotional toll from this breakup compounded Matt's existing struggles, leading to a sense of hopelessness.

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Source: @mattbrown511/Instagram Family friend Chay Moore said Matt Brown was struggling with stress, including transportation problems after his pickup truck stopped working.

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After his truck broke down, Matt resorted to using public transportation to get by. Chay described how Matt “had been walking and riding buses… to survive.” The combination of personal and logistical issues created an overwhelming situation for the reality star.

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Jamie played a crucial role in the search for Matt's body. Chay stated, “Matt’s girlfriend was really, really pushing us hard to get it moving and get out there on that water,” suggesting she had a strong intuition about where he might be.

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Source: @mattbrown511/Instagram Chay Moore revealed that Matt Brown's recent breakup with girlfriend Jamie was weighing heavily on him in the weeks before his death.

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Bear echoed these sentiments in a TikTok video, discussing Matt’s emotional state. He mentioned that Matt had been “going through a really bad breakup” and hinted at drinking issues. Bear clarified that the family did not “shun” Matt, emphasizing that he distanced himself.

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Source: @mattbrown511/Instagram Bear Brown said Matt Brown had been dealing with a difficult breakup and possible alcohol-related issues before his passing.