Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Looks Unrecognizable in Los Angeles With Daughter After Denouncing 'Narcissistic' Family: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Ireland Baldwin debuted a shocking new appearance during a rare outing with her child. Alec Baldwin's daughter, 29, sported brunette hair while carrying Holland, 2, through a parking lot in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, October 30. The star donned a black, long-sleeved crop top and biker shorts as she held a green smoothie.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ireland Baldwin grabbed a smoothie with her daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

She complemented her athleisure with white sneakers and a brown crossbody bag, and her hair was swept into a messy bun. At one point, she reached into her bag in the trunk of her car to grab baby wipes while her daughter was busy munching on a peach. Holland matched her mom in a tiny black top and pink shorts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ireland Baldwin stepped out with her child in California.

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-daughter outing came shortly after Ireland called out her family in a "30, Flirty and Surviving" Substack blog on Monday, October 20. She expressed how she "grew up without two parents in [her] home and no siblings to turn to," as well as a desire to "win over certain people" in her family. "Their validation and praise was meaningful to me," she wrote. "Nothing was more freeing than finally realizing how poisonous these people are."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ireland Baldwin is reportedly feuding with her parents.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The model stressed wanting to protect her daughter from her family members. Although she did not explicitly name whom she was alluding to, it can be assumed that she was referencing dad Alec, 67, and mom Kim Basinger, 71, with whom she reportedly has a tense relationship. "My daughter doesn’t have to know these people," she declared. "I can protect her from them. I can do my very best to construct my own idea of a family, piece by piece." Ireland wants to show the 2-year-old "how a real family treats one another."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ireland Baldwin's parents split when she was a child.

Article continues below advertisement

Ireland's parents got divorced when she was just seven years old. During a March episode of The Baldwins, the actor revealed that his split negatively affected the way his daughter saw him. "I must say that because my relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother and having a very protracted custody battle that the media really were having a party about everything," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ireland Baldwin has a two-year-old daughter.