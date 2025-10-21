Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s Daughter Ireland Drags 'Poisonous' and 'Narcissistic' Family Members for Ruining Her Childhood
Oct. 21 2025, Published 3:48 p.m. ET
Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, had some choice words for her famous parents.
In a "30, Flirty and Surviving" Substack blog on Monday, October 20, the 29-year-old blasted her "narcissistic, unreliable, addict family members."
Ireland detailed how she "grew up without two parents in my home and no siblings to turn to," with a constant need to "win over certain people" in her family.
"Their validation and praise was meaningful to me," she expressed. "Nothing was more freeing than finally realizing how poisonous these people are."
The model aims to protect her child, Holland, 2, from the people who raised her.
"My daughter doesn’t have to know these people," she asserted. "I can protect her from them. I can do my very best to construct my own idea of a family, piece by piece."
Ireland wants to show the toddler "how a real family treats one another."
As she approaches her 30th birthday, she shared a list of life lessons dedicated to finding her "people" and "village" in the coming years. Her musings included an allusion to her mom.
"Tell your mom you love her every single day," she wrote. "Text her when you get to where you’re going. You will soon understand her in ways you never had."
Ireland added that "you can’t fix or change anyone...so quit while you’re ahead."
Ireland Baldwin's Tension With Dad Alec
Alec and Kim were married from 1993 to 2002 and divorced when Ireland was just 7 years old.
The actor infamously called his daughter a "rude, thoughtless little pig" in a shocking voicemail amid his custody battle with his ex.
During a March episode of The Baldwins, the Rust alum admitted the separation took a toll on his and Ireland's dynamic.
"I must say that because my relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother and having a very protracted custody battle that the media really were having a party about everything," he expressed.
Alec added how the divorce "went on for seven years," of "which the financials were probably a year and a half and then everything else was custody." He called the custody struggle "insanity" and "really, really tough" on their family.
"One of my most regrettable things about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland," he said.
Amid Ireland's tumultuous relationship with her parents, she is fully supportive of stepmom Hilaria Baldwin.
"She saved my dad’s life," the actress wrote after the wellness influencer was announced to be on Dancing With the Stars. "She’s taught him that he doesn’t need to suffer inside of his own head and stay stuck in his own past. That it’s never too late to admit you need help."