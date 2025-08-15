Alec Baldwin Unleashes on Donald Trump for Taking Over Washington, D.C., Police in Explosive Video: 'Grave Concern'

Article continues below advertisement

Actor Alec Baldwin unleashed on Donald Trump in an explosive video on August 14 after the president announced he would deploy the National Guard and put the Washington, D.C., police department under federal control to combat crime in the city. “This idea of federalizing the D.C. police department is of such grave concern to me,” Baldwin shared, noting we have to “wait it out” until the next election as "bombs” keep “dropping” every day in Trump’s administration.

Alec Baldwin Wonders What Will Happen Next With Donald Trump

“He’s not helping anybody,” Baldwin continued, dishing on Trump. “Are you getting any rebates on the tariffs?… The war in Ukraine goes on. The war in Gaza goes on. And yet he wants to federalize the D.C. police department because it’s so dirty and so ugly. Well, New York is filthy… and I had a lot of ideas for that.” Baldwin went on to question what will happen next. “Is Trump gonna federalize the New York City Police Department?” he questioned. “What’s after that? Chicago, L.A., Miami, Boston, and on and on? What’s after that? The NFL? The NBA? Is he gonna federalize them to take them over?”

Alec Baldwin Said the Takeover of the Washington, D.C., Police Is Not What He Needs

Source: @alecbaldwin.official/TikTok Alec Baldwin said Donald Trump is deflecting 'from his inadequacy.'

Baldwin noted all Trump “wants to do” is “deflect from his inadequacy" by making "bold, insane moves.” “The takeover of D.C. police, it’s not what I need,” Baldwin continued. “I don’t need this D.C. police to be taken over. I don’t. They need to get the tariffs over with. They need to get the war over with. They need to get the Gaza thing over with. And after that, we have something else we have to get over with.”

The White House Put in an 'Emergency Commissioner' to Oversee Washington, D.C., Police

Source: MEGA The White House took away policies limiting officers' cooperation with federal immigration enforcement officials.

The White House said it would put an “emergency commissioner” to oversee the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department on August 14. In addition, they took away policies that limited officers’ cooperation with federal immigration enforcement officials. The attorney general of D.C., Brian L. Schwalb, responded by suing the Trump administration on August 15, claiming what they did was “unlawful.”

The Attorney General's Lawsuit Against the Trump Administration

Source: MEGA The attorney general of Washington, D.C. sued the Trump administration.