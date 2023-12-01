Donald Trump Wants Capitol Police to Be Charged for 'Beating the H--- Out of' January 6 Rioters
In a recent post on his social media platform, Truth Social, former President Donald Trump shared a post calling for criminal charges to be brought against Capitol Police officers who allegedly "beat the h--- out of innocent J6 protesters."
The post, originally made by the Hodge Twins, Trump-supporting comedians and political commentators, featured a video showing police officers using batons and chemical spray against protesters during the January 6, 2021, attack on Congress.
The events of January 6, 2021, saw hundreds of Trump supporters storming the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.
The police officers on duty that day were subjected to violence, with protesters attacking them using sticks, metal fencing, and chemical spray.
Over 100 officers were left injured, and tragically, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the following day after collapsing from injuries sustained during the assault. Another protester, Ashli Babbitt, was shot dead by law enforcement.
Since the unrest, the District of Columbia's attorney's office has charged 1,146 individuals for their involvement in the January 6 incident. Of these, 378 have already been convicted and are serving prison sentences.
The release of videos depicting the events of that day has raised questions and sparked a debate about the actions of the police and the treatment of the protesters.
Former President Trump's support for the January 6 protesters is not new. In a rally in Houston, Texas, on November 2, 2023, he referred to the incarcerated individuals as "hostages, not prisoners."
Trump has previously stated that if re-elected to the White House in 2024, he would consider pardoning those imprisoned in relation to the January 6 attack.
The House Select Committee formed to investigate the Capitol Hill riots concluded that Trump's actions were the central cause of the events on January 6. They stated, "None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."
Trump has vehemently denied the committee's findings, branding the report as a "highly partisan" and a "witch hunt" on his Truth Social platform.
The former president is also facing federal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
Separately, he is facing criminal charges in Georgia for allegedly attempting to block Biden's election win in the state.
If Trump is found guilty of all 91 charges against him, he could face up to 300 years behind bars. He's, on multiple occasions, denied any and all wrongdoing and has claimed that every case against him is a politically targeted "witch hunt."