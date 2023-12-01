Donald Trump Wants Capitol Police to Be Charged for 'Beating the H--- Out of' January 6 Rioters

The events of January 6, 2021, saw hundreds of Trump supporters storming the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

The police officers on duty that day were subjected to violence, with protesters attacking them using sticks, metal fencing, and chemical spray.

Over 100 officers were left injured, and tragically, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the following day after collapsing from injuries sustained during the assault. Another protester, Ashli Babbitt, was shot dead by law enforcement.

Since the unrest, the District of Columbia's attorney's office has charged 1,146 individuals for their involvement in the January 6 incident. Of these, 378 have already been convicted and are serving prison sentences.