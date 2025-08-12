Jimmy Kimmel Says Donald Trump's Second Term Is 'So Much Worse' as He Hints at Moving to Europe
Could Jimmy Kimmel be the next in a long line of celebrities to depart the United States since Donald Trump became president?
Rosie O’Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres are among some of the bigger names that have already left the country due to Trump being the commander-in-chief, and now it looks like Kimmel could join them.
Jimmy Kimmel Got Italian Citizenship
While chatting on “The Sarah Silverman Podcast,” Kimmel teased uprooting his life outside of the U.S.
“A lot of people I know are thinking about where are they going to get citizenship?” Silverman stated.
“I did get Italian citizenship,” Kimmel answered.
"What’s going on is as bad as you thought it was gonna be," he added. "It’s so much worse; it’s just unbelievable. I feel like it’s probably even worse than he would like it to be.”
Jimmy Kimmel Has Been a Vocal Critic of Donald Trump
Kimmel has been a vocal critic of Trump on his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, especially after Stephen Colbert's show was canceled by CBS. “I’m hearing you’re next,” Kimmel said, addressing Trump potentially being axed from his job as the president. “Or maybe it’s just another wonderful secret.”
The term “wonderful secret” was meant to reference The Wall Street Journal’s July 17 story claiming Trump sent Jeffrey Epstein well-wishes in a 2003 letter on his birthday.
Jimmy Kimmel Is Not Angry at People Who Voted for Trump
Regardless of Kimmel’s feelings about Trump, he made it clear on Silverman’s podcast he isn’t angry at people who voted for Trump but have now changed their minds about supporting him.
“Now you see these clips of Joe Rogan saying, ‘Why is he doing this? Why are you deporting people?’” Kimmel shared. “And people go, ‘F— you! You supported him.’ I don’t buy into that. The door has to stay open. If you want to change your mind, that’s so hard to do. If you want to admit you were wrong, that is so hard and so rare to do. You are welcome [to do so].”
Jimmy Kimmel Previously Criticized Donald Trump's 2-Week Iran Timeline
Kimmel previously criticized Trump for the two-week timeline he gave Iran in June before deciding if he would strike them.
“Trump gave Iran what he called the ‘ultimate ultimatum,’ which is kind of like the ‘final finale,’ but scarier,” Kimmel said at the time. “He really enjoys making threats, and he loves attaching them to timelines.”
Kimmel noted Trump “always" gives "two weeks” notice for everything.
“For a guy whose catchphrase was ‘You’re fired,’ no one has ever given more two weeks’ notice than Donald J. Trump,” he elaborated.