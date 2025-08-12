Jimmy Kimmel Says Donald Trump's Second Term Is 'So Much Worse' as He Hints at Moving to Europe

Article continues below advertisement

Could Jimmy Kimmel be the next in a long line of celebrities to depart the United States since Donald Trump became president? Rosie O’Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres are among some of the bigger names that have already left the country due to Trump being the commander-in-chief, and now it looks like Kimmel could join them.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Got Italian Citizenship

Source: Sarah Silverman/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel said what's going on with Trump is 'so much worse' than people thought it would be.

While chatting on “The Sarah Silverman Podcast,” Kimmel teased uprooting his life outside of the U.S. “A lot of people I know are thinking about where are they going to get citizenship?” Silverman stated. “I did get Italian citizenship,” Kimmel answered. "What’s going on is as bad as you thought it was gonna be," he added. "It’s so much worse; it’s just unbelievable. I feel like it’s probably even worse than he would like it to be.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Has Been a Vocal Critic of Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel suggested Donald Trump is 'next' to be fired after Stephen Colbert's show was canceled.

Kimmel has been a vocal critic of Trump on his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, especially after Stephen Colbert's show was canceled by CBS. “I’m hearing you’re next,” Kimmel said, addressing Trump potentially being axed from his job as the president. “Or maybe it’s just another wonderful secret.” The term “wonderful secret” was meant to reference The Wall Street Journal’s July 17 story claiming Trump sent Jeffrey Epstein well-wishes in a 2003 letter on his birthday.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Is Not Angry at People Who Voted for Trump

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel said he is not angry with people who voted for Donald Trump but now are against him.

Regardless of Kimmel’s feelings about Trump, he made it clear on Silverman’s podcast he isn’t angry at people who voted for Trump but have now changed their minds about supporting him. “Now you see these clips of Joe Rogan saying, ‘Why is he doing this? Why are you deporting people?’” Kimmel shared. “And people go, ‘F— you! You supported him.’ I don’t buy into that. The door has to stay open. If you want to change your mind, that’s so hard to do. If you want to admit you were wrong, that is so hard and so rare to do. You are welcome [to do so].”

Jimmy Kimmel Previously Criticized Donald Trump's 2-Week Iran Timeline

Source: Sarah Silverman/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel previously criticized Donald Trump's two-week Iran timeline.