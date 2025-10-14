Bobby Bones Shades Hilaria Baldwin After Star Claims She Was 'Bullied' Off 'Dancing With the Stars': 'People Didn't Like You'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Bobby Bones has no sympathy for Hilaria Baldwin.
In a Monday, October 13, video, the former Dancing With the Stars champion weighed in on the yoga instructor's remarks that she was "bullied" off the show.
"I was reading about Hilaria Baldwin saying she was bullied off of Dancing With the Stars. As somebody who was treated like c--- by the hardcore fans of the show, yeah, bullying happens, but you don't get bullied off the show," Bones started. "You get kicked off the show because nobody voted for you or you didn't get scores."
He acknowledged she was a "great dancer" who came in with "a ton of dance experience."
"No, no, no, you didn't get bullied off the show. You got eliminated because people didn't like you," the radio personality, 45, bluntly stated. "I got, again, bullied like crazy, but people liked me, so I won the show. So, that's bullc---. Although, that's the meanest fan base of anything ever, the Dancing With the Stars hardcore fans. The people that vote and love the show and have a good time, you guys are cool. But the hardcores...bad people."
During an Instagram Live stream on Sunday, October 12, the mom-of-seven, 41, claimed she and partner Gleb Savchenko got voted off because she was "bullied."
"I did get bullied off the show. I did, that’s for sure," she told her audience. "That is for sure."
The next day, she doubled down on her comments about being eliminated due to "very coordinated and strategic bullying."
"I would be remiss if I didn't address the elephant in the room, which is that there was some bullying going on aimed at me over the past few weeks," she asserted in a social media video. "One of the most common things that people say to me when they meet me — when they actually meet me — is how surprised they are by negativity that I receive, because in reality, I am none of the negative things that some people say and that breaks my heart."
The wellness influencer continued, "They take lives and they demolish mental health, and it's tragic how rampant this behavior is, and countless suffer daily. Some of the people who have harassed me for years and misrepresented and outright have lied about me, I know that they'll only be satisfied when I'm gone. It seems that nothing I can say or do will be right in their eyes."