Bobby Bones Shades Hilaria Baldwin After Star Claims She Was 'Bullied' Off 'Dancing With the Stars': 'People Didn't Like You'

Bobby Bones has no sympathy for Hilaria Baldwin. In a Monday, October 13, video, the former Dancing With the Stars champion weighed in on the yoga instructor's remarks that she was "bullied" off the show.

@mrbobbybones Dancing ….. ♬ original sound - Mrbobbybones Source: @mrbobbybones/TikTok Bobby Bones gave his honest take on Hilaria Baldwin's 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination.

"I was reading about Hilaria Baldwin saying she was bullied off of Dancing With the Stars. As somebody who was treated like c--- by the hardcore fans of the show, yeah, bullying happens, but you don't get bullied off the show," Bones started. "You get kicked off the show because nobody voted for you or you didn't get scores."

Source: MEGA Bobby Bones won 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27.

He acknowledged she was a "great dancer" who came in with "a ton of dance experience." "No, no, no, you didn't get bullied off the show. You got eliminated because people didn't like you," the radio personality, 45, bluntly stated. "I got, again, bullied like crazy, but people liked me, so I won the show. So, that's bullc---. Although, that's the meanest fan base of anything ever, the Dancing With the Stars hardcore fans. The people that vote and love the show and have a good time, you guys are cool. But the hardcores...bad people."

Hilaria Baldwin Insists She Was 'Bullied' Off 'Dancing With the Stars'

Source: E! News/YouTube Hilaria Baldwin thinks she was 'bullied.'

During an Instagram Live stream on Sunday, October 12, the mom-of-seven, 41, claimed she and partner Gleb Savchenko got voted off because she was "bullied." "I did get bullied off the show. I did, that’s for sure," she told her audience. "That is for sure." The next day, she doubled down on her comments about being eliminated due to "very coordinated and strategic bullying."

Source: MEGA Hilaria Baldwin was recently eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars.'