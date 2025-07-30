Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Braless in Scandalous Gray Tank Top During Morning Yoga Session in Ibiza: Photo

Ambrosio snapped a makeup-free selfie while sipping from a coconut on vacation. She bared her cleavage in a skimpy shirt, accessorized with two thin necklaces.

The same day, she shared a streak of scandalous snapshots on Instagram. The Victoria's Secret Angel lay on a cushion by the pool, donning a white bikini that nearly exposed her nipples. An orange cover-up hung off her shoulders as she closed her eyes and soaked in the sun. She also spread her legs on the sand in a low-cut black dress that plunged all the way down to her belly button.