Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Braless in Scandalous Gray Tank Top During Morning Yoga Session in Ibiza: Photo
Alessandra Ambrosio nearly popped out of her top while doing yoga.
The supermodel, 44, exposed her b------ in a gray tank during a low-impact workout in Ibiza on Wednesday, July 30.
Ambrosio snapped a makeup-free selfie while sipping from a coconut on vacation. She bared her cleavage in a skimpy shirt, accessorized with two thin necklaces.
The same day, she shared a streak of scandalous snapshots on Instagram. The Victoria's Secret Angel lay on a cushion by the pool, donning a white bikini that nearly exposed her nipples. An orange cover-up hung off her shoulders as she closed her eyes and soaked in the sun. She also spread her legs on the sand in a low-cut black dress that plunged all the way down to her belly button.
Ambrosio capped off her Instagram carousel with a multicolor top and thong, accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a straw hat in her hand. The final snapshot of the photo dump pictured Ambrosio wearing nothing but a white towel, with her hair swept into a messy bun.
"Paradise: found," she captioned the Instagram post.
On Tuesday, the star once again went braless in a white dress with a ribbed bodice. She posed in a hallway with two friends during an evening at Casa Maca Ibiza. Earlier in the morning, she caught up with "BFF" Rachel Dobriner for a "reunion" over drinks.
Alessandra Ambrosio's St. Tropez Vacation
Prior to her getaway in Ibiza, Ambrosio vacationed in St. Tropez. On July 29, the brunette beauty recapped the trip with a photo carousel of her modeling different outfits by the beach. In one photo, she flaunted her abs in a printed bikini top, long sheer skirt and cowboy boots. She opted for another white swimsuit with beach-inspired designs on it, which she later layered with a white mesh cover-up.
"St. Tropez diaries," she wrote on the social media share.
Alessandra Ambrosio's Relationship With Buck Palmer
Ambrosio visited Ibiza earlier in July as well with boyfriend Buck Palmer. On July 10, she published an image smooching her man by the water as he wrapped an arm around her back. The duo hard-launched their relationship in November 2024 and show no signs of slowing down.
"We just love life to the fullest," she exclaimed at the Clarins ICONS event in March. "We love living life and spending time together and enjoying every little thing. I guess it’s the little things, sometimes, that count more. Whatever we do, we both just have this passion for life."