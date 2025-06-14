Alessandra Ambrosio's Most Stunning Bikini Moments — See the Hot Pics!
Pretty in Red
In August 2024, Alessandra Ambrosio uploaded a glowing beach photo from her sun-soaked vacation at Nā Pali Coast, Kaua'i Island, with her friends. In the snap, the Brazilian model put her modeling skills on display, posing on a deck while rocking a bright red one-piece swimsuit.
"Sea breeze… ⛵️🏝️☀️," she wrote in the caption.
A Hot Trip to the Land of the Rising Sun
Ambrosio brought the heat to Japan during a vacation on April 9.
In one snap, she sizzled in an unbuttoned dress shirt and eye-popping undergarments while sitting on the floor of what appeared to be her hotel room. The shot also offered a scenic view of Tokyo.
"A little bit of everything. From Tokyo, with love," she wrote in the caption of the photoset.
Hit the Beach With Style
In October 2024, Ambrosio turned up the heat on a Santa Monica, Calif., beach when she played volleyball with her friends while sporting a skimpy mint green one-piece swimsuit by Alo. She completed the look with a necklace and sports sunglasses.
Sizzling Beauty
Ambrosio flaunted her famous curves in the bikini photos from her trip to Kaua'i, Hawaii, in August 2024. She set pulses racing as she waded in shallow water sporting a colorful bikini set, completing her beach look with sunglasses.
"Hawaiian days 🌺✨🌊🌞💗 #familyandfriends #kauai," she captioned the post.
Alessandra Ambrosio Radiated Beauty
In a July 2024 beach selfie, Ambrosio wore a slinky swimsuit that exposed her plump behind while she basked in the sun on an Ibiza beach. She accessorized with sunglasses and stacks of necklaces to amp up her look.
She wrote, "La isla Bonita 🏝️☀️🇪🇸🫶."
At Her Happy Place
During a July 2024 trip to Ibiza, Ambrosio looked beaming in a red-hot swimsuit while putting her jaw-dropping behind on display.
Alessandra Ambrosio Had Another Fun Getaway
Ambrosio soaked up some rays and cooled off in the ocean wearing an eye-popping bikini top, white cover-up and light-colored denim shorts in a July 2024 post.
"bellissima Sardegna ☀️🍍✨🍕," she captioned the upload.
Who's That Girl?
In a March 2024 update, Ambrosio showed off her runway-worthy figure while posing on a sandy beach in Hawaii.
She wrote in the caption, "Aloha paradise 🌺☀️."
Alessandra Ambrosio Rocked Her Bikini Look
"Paradise found 🤍🏝️🐚🌞," Ambrosio captioned a photo of herself from her Phuket, Thailand, trip. She teased her curves in a teeny bikini and a white button-down shirt as she descended the stunning stairs.
A Closer Look!
Ambrosio transformed into an "ocean girl" when she showed off a nearly naked look, posing in a tiny black bikini in a January 2024 post.